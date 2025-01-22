KEI Industries Q3 Results 2025:KEI Industries declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 19.67% & the profit increased by 9.38% YoY. Profit at ₹164.81 crore and revenue at ₹2467.27 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.23% and the profit increased by 6.46%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.47% q-o-q & increased by 13.51% Y-o-Y.

KEI Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 8.62% q-o-q & increased by 10.09% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹17.85 for Q3 which increased by 7.08% Y-o-Y.

KEI Industries has delivered 0.35% return in the last 1 week, -3.42% return in last 6 months and -9.06% YTD return.

Currently the KEI Industries has a market cap of ₹38551.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5039.7 & ₹2900.1 respectively.

As of 22 Jan, 2025 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 22 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

KEI Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2467.27 2279.65 +8.23% 2061.72 +19.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 75.43 74.34 +1.47% 66.45 +13.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.98 16.33 +16.23% 15.37 +23.49% Total Operating Expense 2245.4 2075.38 +8.19% 1860.18 +20.71% Operating Income 221.87 204.27 +8.62% 201.54 +10.09% Net Income Before Taxes 221.2 207.87 +6.41% 202.42 +9.28% Net Income 164.81 154.81 +6.46% 150.67 +9.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.85 17.13 +4.2% 16.67 +7.08%