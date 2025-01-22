Hello User
KEI Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 9.38% YOY, profit at 164.81 crore and revenue at 2467.27 crore

KEI Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 9.38% YOY, profit at ₹164.81 crore and revenue at ₹2467.27 crore

Livemint

KEI Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 19.67% YoY & profit increased by 9.38% YoY, profit at 164.81 crore and revenue at 2467.27 crore

KEI Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025

KEI Industries Q3 Results 2025:KEI Industries declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 19.67% & the profit increased by 9.38% YoY. Profit at 164.81 crore and revenue at 2467.27 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.23% and the profit increased by 6.46%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.47% q-o-q & increased by 13.51% Y-o-Y.

KEI Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 8.62% q-o-q & increased by 10.09% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 17.85 for Q3 which increased by 7.08% Y-o-Y.

KEI Industries has delivered 0.35% return in the last 1 week, -3.42% return in last 6 months and -9.06% YTD return.

Currently the KEI Industries has a market cap of 38551.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5039.7 & 2900.1 respectively.

As of 22 Jan, 2025 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 22 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

KEI Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2467.272279.65+8.23%2061.72+19.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total75.4374.34+1.47%66.45+13.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.9816.33+16.23%15.37+23.49%
Total Operating Expense2245.42075.38+8.19%1860.18+20.71%
Operating Income221.87204.27+8.62%201.54+10.09%
Net Income Before Taxes221.2207.87+6.41%202.42+9.28%
Net Income164.81154.81+6.46%150.67+9.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.8517.13+4.2%16.67+7.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹164.81Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹2467.27Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

