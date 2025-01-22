KEI Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 9.38% YOY, profit at ₹164.81 crore and revenue at ₹2467.27 crore

KEI Industries Q3 Results 2025:KEI Industries declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 19.67% & the profit increased by 9.38% YoY. Profit at ₹164.81 crore and revenue at ₹2467.27 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.23% and the profit increased by 6.46%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.47% q-o-q & increased by 13.51% Y-o-Y.
KEI Industries Q3 Results
The operating income was up by 8.62% q-o-q & increased by 10.09% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹17.85 for Q3 which increased by 7.08% Y-o-Y.
KEI Industries has delivered 0.35% return in the last 1 week, -3.42% return in last 6 months and -9.06% YTD return.
Currently the KEI Industries has a market cap of ₹38551.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5039.7 & ₹2900.1 respectively.
As of 22 Jan, 2025 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 22 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.
KEI Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2467.27
|2279.65
|+8.23%
|2061.72
|+19.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|75.43
|74.34
|+1.47%
|66.45
|+13.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.98
|16.33
|+16.23%
|15.37
|+23.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|2245.4
|2075.38
|+8.19%
|1860.18
|+20.71%
|Operating Income
|221.87
|204.27
|+8.62%
|201.54
|+10.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|221.2
|207.87
|+6.41%
|202.42
|+9.28%
|Net Income
|164.81
|154.81
|+6.46%
|150.67
|+9.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.85
|17.13
|+4.2%
|16.67
|+7.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹164.81Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹2467.27Cr
