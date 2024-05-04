Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KEI Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22% YOY

KEI Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22% YOY

Livemint

KEI Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.66% YoY & profit increased by 22% YoY

KEI Industries Q4 Results Live

KEI Industries Q4 Results Live : KEI Industries declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.66% & the profit increased by 22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.49% and the profit increased by 11.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.63% q-o-q & increased by 5.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.43% q-o-q & increased by 20.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.67 for Q4 which increased by 28.01% Y-o-Y.

KEI Industries has delivered 1.26% return in the last 1 week, 54.66% return in last 6 months and 23.07% YTD return.

Currently the KEI Industries has a market cap of 36087.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4117 & 1817.5 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Buy.

KEI Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2319.282061.72+12.49%1954.53+18.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total69.5266.45+4.63%65.67+5.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.7615.37+2.54%14.32+10.09%
Total Operating Expense2090.681860.18+12.39%1765.04+18.45%
Operating Income228.6201.54+13.43%189.49+20.64%
Net Income Before Taxes227.24202.42+12.26%184.46+23.19%
Net Income168.48150.67+11.82%138.1+22%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.6716.67+11.99%14.58+28.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹168.48Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2319.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

