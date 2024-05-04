KEI Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22% YOY

KEI Industries Q4 Results Live : KEI Industries declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.66% & the profit increased by 22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.49% and the profit increased by 11.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.63% q-o-q & increased by 5.86% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.43% q-o-q & increased by 20.64% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹18.67 for Q4 which increased by 28.01% Y-o-Y.
KEI Industries has delivered 1.26% return in the last 1 week, 54.66% return in last 6 months and 23.07% YTD return.
Currently the KEI Industries has a market cap of ₹36087.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4117 & ₹1817.5 respectively.
As of 04 May, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Buy.
KEI Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2319.28
|2061.72
|+12.49%
|1954.53
|+18.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|69.52
|66.45
|+4.63%
|65.67
|+5.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.76
|15.37
|+2.54%
|14.32
|+10.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|2090.68
|1860.18
|+12.39%
|1765.04
|+18.45%
|Operating Income
|228.6
|201.54
|+13.43%
|189.49
|+20.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|227.24
|202.42
|+12.26%
|184.46
|+23.19%
|Net Income
|168.48
|150.67
|+11.82%
|138.1
|+22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.67
|16.67
|+11.99%
|14.58
|+28.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹168.48Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2319.28Cr
