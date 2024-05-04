KEI Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22% YOY

KEI Industries Q4 Results Live : KEI Industries declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.66% & the profit increased by 22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.49% and the profit increased by 11.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.63% q-o-q & increased by 5.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.43% q-o-q & increased by 20.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹18.67 for Q4 which increased by 28.01% Y-o-Y.

KEI Industries has delivered 1.26% return in the last 1 week, 54.66% return in last 6 months and 23.07% YTD return.

Currently the KEI Industries has a market cap of ₹36087.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4117 & ₹1817.5 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Buy.

KEI Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2319.28 2061.72 +12.49% 1954.53 +18.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 69.52 66.45 +4.63% 65.67 +5.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.76 15.37 +2.54% 14.32 +10.09% Total Operating Expense 2090.68 1860.18 +12.39% 1765.04 +18.45% Operating Income 228.6 201.54 +13.43% 189.49 +20.64% Net Income Before Taxes 227.24 202.42 +12.26% 184.46 +23.19% Net Income 168.48 150.67 +11.82% 138.1 +22% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.67 16.67 +11.99% 14.58 +28.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹168.48Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2319.28Cr

