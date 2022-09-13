Kellogg India net profit up 43% in FY221 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 07:38 PM IST
- Revenues for the financial year 2021-22 were up 14% at ₹1,352 crore
NEW DELHI : Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg India Private Limited, which manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and other convenience foods, reported a 43% jump in FY22 net profit at ₹103 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. In the year ago period the company had reported a net profit of ₹71.7 crore.