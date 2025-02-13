Keltech Energies Q3 Results 2025:Keltech Energies declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 22.46% and a profit rise of 31.28% year-over-year. The profit stood at ₹5.75 crore, while the revenue reached ₹117.1 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Keltech Energies saw a revenue growth of 14.3% and a profit increase of 3.42%. This indicates a positive trend in the company's financial health, contributing to investor confidence.

Keltech Energies Q3 Results

Furthermore, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 1.82% quarter-over-quarter, despite a significant year-over-year increase of 48.62%. This suggests that the company is effectively managing its operational costs.

The operating income for the quarter surged by 35.36% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 34.16% year-over-year, highlighting the company's operational efficiency and growth strategy.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹57.52, marking an increase of 31.32% year-over-year, reinforcing the profitability of the company.

Keltech Energies has experienced a -3.78% return in the last week, a -15.59% return over the past six months, and a -6.96% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Keltech Energies holds a market capitalization of ₹346.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5095 and a low of ₹2253, reflecting the stock's range and market dynamics.

Keltech Energies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 117.1 102.45 +14.3% 95.62 +22.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.07 8.22 -1.82% 5.43 +48.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.76 1.78 -1.12% 1.77 -0.56% Total Operating Expense 109.52 96.86 +13.07% 89.97 +21.73% Operating Income 7.58 5.6 +35.36% 5.65 +34.16% Net Income Before Taxes 7.73 7.01 +10.27% 5.63 +37.3% Net Income 5.75 5.56 +3.42% 4.38 +31.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 57.52 55.56 +3.53% 43.8 +31.32%