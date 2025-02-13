Keltech Energies Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 31.28% YOY, profit at ₹5.75 crore and revenue at ₹117.1 crore

Keltech Energies Q3 Results 2025:Keltech Energies declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 22.46% and a profit rise of 31.28% year-over-year. The profit stood at ₹5.75 crore, while the revenue reached ₹117.1 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Keltech Energies saw a revenue growth of 14.3% and a profit increase of 3.42%. This indicates a positive trend in the company's financial health, contributing to investor confidence.
Furthermore, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 1.82% quarter-over-quarter, despite a significant year-over-year increase of 48.62%. This suggests that the company is effectively managing its operational costs.
The operating income for the quarter surged by 35.36% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 34.16% year-over-year, highlighting the company's operational efficiency and growth strategy.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹57.52, marking an increase of 31.32% year-over-year, reinforcing the profitability of the company.
Keltech Energies has experienced a -3.78% return in the last week, a -15.59% return over the past six months, and a -6.96% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.
Currently, Keltech Energies holds a market capitalization of ₹346.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5095 and a low of ₹2253, reflecting the stock's range and market dynamics.
Keltech Energies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|117.1
|102.45
|+14.3%
|95.62
|+22.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.07
|8.22
|-1.82%
|5.43
|+48.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.76
|1.78
|-1.12%
|1.77
|-0.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|109.52
|96.86
|+13.07%
|89.97
|+21.73%
|Operating Income
|7.58
|5.6
|+35.36%
|5.65
|+34.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.73
|7.01
|+10.27%
|5.63
|+37.3%
|Net Income
|5.75
|5.56
|+3.42%
|4.38
|+31.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|57.52
|55.56
|+3.53%
|43.8
|+31.32%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹5.75Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹117.1Cr