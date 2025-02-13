Keltech Energies Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 31.28% YOY, profit at ₹5.75 crore and revenue at ₹117.1 crore

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Keltech Energies Q3 Results 2025:Keltech Energies declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 22.46% and a profit rise of 31.28% year-over-year. The profit stood at 5.75 crore, while the revenue reached 117.1 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Keltech Energies saw a revenue growth of 14.3% and a profit increase of 3.42%. This indicates a positive trend in the company's financial health, contributing to investor confidence.

Furthermore, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 1.82% quarter-over-quarter, despite a significant year-over-year increase of 48.62%. This suggests that the company is effectively managing its operational costs.

The operating income for the quarter surged by 35.36% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 34.16% year-over-year, highlighting the company's operational efficiency and growth strategy.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 57.52, marking an increase of 31.32% year-over-year, reinforcing the profitability of the company.

Keltech Energies has experienced a -3.78% return in the last week, a -15.59% return over the past six months, and a -6.96% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Keltech Energies holds a market capitalization of 346.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 5095 and a low of 2253, reflecting the stock's range and market dynamics.

Keltech Energies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue117.1102.45+14.3%95.62+22.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.078.22-1.82%5.43+48.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.761.78-1.12%1.77-0.56%
Total Operating Expense109.5296.86+13.07%89.97+21.73%
Operating Income7.585.6+35.36%5.65+34.16%
Net Income Before Taxes7.737.01+10.27%5.63+37.3%
Net Income5.755.56+3.42%4.38+31.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS57.5255.56+3.53%43.8+31.32%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹5.75Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹117.1Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
