Kemistar Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47.65% YoY

Kemistar Corporation Q1 Results Live : Kemistar Corporation has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on August 12, 2024. The company reported a substantial year-over-year increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by an impressive 73.1%, while profit saw a significant rise of 47.65% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the financials paint a different picture. Revenue declined by 13.82%, and profit decreased by 30.01% quarter-over-quarter. This indicates some short-term challenges despite the strong yearly growth.

On the expense front, Kemistar Corporation managed to cut down its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 28.87% quarter-over-quarter and by 2.1% year-over-year. This cost-cutting measure has likely contributed to the improved profitability.

The operating income experienced a mixed trend. It was down by 43.78% quarter-over-quarter but increased significantly by 75.18% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company faced operational challenges in the short term, its long-term operational performance has been robust.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.12, marking a 49.44% increase year-over-year. This increase in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's ability to generate higher earnings for each share.

Kemistar Corporation has also delivered strong returns for its investors. Over the last week, the company achieved a 14.65% return, a 65.88% return over the last six months, and a 79.39% return year-to-date. These returns highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

As of now, Kemistar Corporation has a market capitalization of ₹79.14 Crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹81.49 and a 52-week low of ₹33.87, reflecting the volatility and growth potential observed in the company's shares.

Kemistar Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.62 4.19 -13.82% 2.09 +73.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.32 0.45 -28.87% 0.33 -2.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.09 0.19 -55.37% 0.1 -10.69% Total Operating Expense 3.37 3.76 -10.39% 1.95 +72.95% Operating Income 0.24 0.43 -43.78% 0.14 +75.18% Net Income Before Taxes 0.13 0.34 -61.2% 0.09 +42.39% Net Income 0.13 0.19 -30.01% 0.09 +47.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.17 -29.71% 0.08 +49.44%