Kesar Petroproducts Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3433.33% YoY

Kesar Petroproducts Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 40.45% YoY & profit increased by 3433.33% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Kesar Petroproducts Q1 Results Live : Kesar Petroproducts declared their Q1 results on 14 August 2024, reporting a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit. The company’s topline surged by 40.45% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astounding 3433.33% YoY. Despite this significant annual growth, the revenue declined by 7.66% and profit decreased by 30.26% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of operating expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 13.92% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 30.77% year-over-year. This indicates the company’s efforts to cut costs on a quarterly basis, even as it faced higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

Operating income also showed strong growth, increasing by 240.3% QoQ and a massive 2433.33% YoY. This significant rise in operating income reflects the company’s improved operational efficiency and higher profit margins.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.22, marking a substantial increase of 2100% YoY. This impressive growth in EPS underscores the company’s enhanced profitability and value creation for its shareholders.

Kesar Petroproducts has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 10.71% return in the last week, a 56.27% return over the past six months, and a 122.78% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance and growing investor confidence.

As of now, Kesar Petroproducts has a market capitalization of 193.95 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 22.61 and a 52-week low of 5.4, reflecting its volatile yet upward-trending market performance.

Kesar Petroproducts Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue45.849.6-7.66%32.61+40.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.042.37-13.92%1.56+30.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.841.3-35.38%0.68+23.53%
Total Operating Expense43.5248.93-11.06%32.52+33.83%
Operating Income2.280.67+240.3%0.09+2433.33%
Net Income Before Taxes2.612.35+11.06%0.09+2800%
Net Income2.123.04-30.26%0.06+3433.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.220.32-31.25%0.01+2100%
FAQs
₹2.12Cr
₹45.8Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:07 AM IST
