Kesar Petroproducts Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3433.33% YoY

Kesar Petroproducts Q1 Results Live : Kesar Petroproducts declared their Q1 results on 14 August 2024, reporting a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit. The company’s topline surged by 40.45% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astounding 3433.33% YoY. Despite this significant annual growth, the revenue declined by 7.66% and profit decreased by 30.26% compared to the previous quarter.
In terms of operating expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 13.92% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 30.77% year-over-year. This indicates the company’s efforts to cut costs on a quarterly basis, even as it faced higher expenses compared to the same period last year.
Operating income also showed strong growth, increasing by 240.3% QoQ and a massive 2433.33% YoY. This significant rise in operating income reflects the company’s improved operational efficiency and higher profit margins.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.22, marking a substantial increase of 2100% YoY. This impressive growth in EPS underscores the company’s enhanced profitability and value creation for its shareholders.
Kesar Petroproducts has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 10.71% return in the last week, a 56.27% return over the past six months, and a 122.78% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance and growing investor confidence.
As of now, Kesar Petroproducts has a market capitalization of ₹193.95 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹22.61 and a 52-week low of ₹5.4, reflecting its volatile yet upward-trending market performance.
Kesar Petroproducts Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|45.8
|49.6
|-7.66%
|32.61
|+40.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.04
|2.37
|-13.92%
|1.56
|+30.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.84
|1.3
|-35.38%
|0.68
|+23.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|43.52
|48.93
|-11.06%
|32.52
|+33.83%
|Operating Income
|2.28
|0.67
|+240.3%
|0.09
|+2433.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.61
|2.35
|+11.06%
|0.09
|+2800%
|Net Income
|2.12
|3.04
|-30.26%
|0.06
|+3433.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.22
|0.32
|-31.25%
|0.01
|+2100%
