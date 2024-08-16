Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kesar Petroproducts Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3433.33% YoY

Kesar Petroproducts Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3433.33% YoY

Livemint

Kesar Petroproducts Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 40.45% YoY & profit increased by 3433.33% YoY

Kesar Petroproducts Q1 Results Live

Kesar Petroproducts Q1 Results Live : Kesar Petroproducts declared their Q1 results on 14 August 2024, reporting a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit. The company’s topline surged by 40.45% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astounding 3433.33% YoY. Despite this significant annual growth, the revenue declined by 7.66% and profit decreased by 30.26% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of operating expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 13.92% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 30.77% year-over-year. This indicates the company’s efforts to cut costs on a quarterly basis, even as it faced higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income also showed strong growth, increasing by 240.3% QoQ and a massive 2433.33% YoY. This significant rise in operating income reflects the company’s improved operational efficiency and higher profit margins.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.22, marking a substantial increase of 2100% YoY. This impressive growth in EPS underscores the company’s enhanced profitability and value creation for its shareholders.

Kesar Petroproducts has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 10.71% return in the last week, a 56.27% return over the past six months, and a 122.78% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance and growing investor confidence.

As of now, Kesar Petroproducts has a market capitalization of 193.95 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 22.61 and a 52-week low of 5.4, reflecting its volatile yet upward-trending market performance.

Kesar Petroproducts Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue45.849.6-7.66%32.61+40.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.042.37-13.92%1.56+30.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.841.3-35.38%0.68+23.53%
Total Operating Expense43.5248.93-11.06%32.52+33.83%
Operating Income2.280.67+240.3%0.09+2433.33%
Net Income Before Taxes2.612.35+11.06%0.09+2800%
Net Income2.123.04-30.26%0.06+3433.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.220.32-31.25%0.01+2100%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.12Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹45.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.