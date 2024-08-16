Kesar Petroproducts Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3433.33% YoY

Kesar Petroproducts Q1 Results Live : Kesar Petroproducts declared their Q1 results on 14 August 2024, reporting a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit. The company’s topline surged by 40.45% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astounding 3433.33% YoY. Despite this significant annual growth, the revenue declined by 7.66% and profit decreased by 30.26% compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of operating expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 13.92% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 30.77% year-over-year. This indicates the company’s efforts to cut costs on a quarterly basis, even as it faced higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

Operating income also showed strong growth, increasing by 240.3% QoQ and a massive 2433.33% YoY. This significant rise in operating income reflects the company's improved operational efficiency and higher profit margins.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.22, marking a substantial increase of 2100% YoY. This impressive growth in EPS underscores the company’s enhanced profitability and value creation for its shareholders.

Kesar Petroproducts has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 10.71% return in the last week, a 56.27% return over the past six months, and a 122.78% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance and growing investor confidence.

As of now, Kesar Petroproducts has a market capitalization of ₹193.95 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹22.61 and a 52-week low of ₹5.4, reflecting its volatile yet upward-trending market performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kesar Petroproducts Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 45.8 49.6 -7.66% 32.61 +40.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.04 2.37 -13.92% 1.56 +30.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.84 1.3 -35.38% 0.68 +23.53% Total Operating Expense 43.52 48.93 -11.06% 32.52 +33.83% Operating Income 2.28 0.67 +240.3% 0.09 +2433.33% Net Income Before Taxes 2.61 2.35 +11.06% 0.09 +2800% Net Income 2.12 3.04 -30.26% 0.06 +3433.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.22 0.32 -31.25% 0.01 +2100%

