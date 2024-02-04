Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 176.74% YOY

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.01% & the loss increased by 176.74% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.49% and the loss decreased by 66.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.28% q-o-q & increased by 11.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.6% q-o-q & decreased by 188% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-8.52 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 176.62% Y-o-Y.

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has delivered -7.05% return in the last 1 week, 118.2% return in the last 6 months, and -12.82% YTD return.

Currently, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has a market cap of ₹92.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹106 & ₹30.05 respectively.

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.11 7.27 +11.49% 9.01 -10.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.8 3.39 +12.28% 3.43 +11.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.81 2.8 +0.26% 2.88 -2.28% Total Operating Expense 8.63 7.87 +9.66% 8.41 +2.59% Operating Income -0.52 -0.6 +12.6% 0.6 -188% Net Income Before Taxes -9.08 -27.93 +67.5% -3.07 -195.28% Net Income -9.31 -28.14 +66.93% -3.36 -176.74% Diluted Normalized EPS -8.52 -25.75 +66.91% -3.08 -176.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-9.31Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹8.11Cr

