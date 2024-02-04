Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 176.74% YOY

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 176.74% YOY

Livemint

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 10.01% YoY & loss increased by 176.74% YoY

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.01% & the loss increased by 176.74% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.49% and the loss decreased by 66.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.28% q-o-q & increased by 11.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.6% q-o-q & decreased by 188% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -8.52 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 176.62% Y-o-Y.

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has delivered -7.05% return in the last 1 week, 118.2% return in the last 6 months, and -12.82% YTD return.

Currently, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has a market cap of 92.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of 106 & 30.05 respectively.

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.117.27+11.49%9.01-10.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.83.39+12.28%3.43+11.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.812.8+0.26%2.88-2.28%
Total Operating Expense8.637.87+9.66%8.41+2.59%
Operating Income-0.52-0.6+12.6%0.6-188%
Net Income Before Taxes-9.08-27.93+67.5%-3.07-195.28%
Net Income-9.31-28.14+66.93%-3.36-176.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS-8.52-25.75+66.91%-3.08-176.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-9.31Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹8.11Cr

