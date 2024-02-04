Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 176.74% YOY

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.01% & the loss increased by 176.74% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.49% and the loss decreased by 66.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.28% q-o-q & increased by 11.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.6% q-o-q & decreased by 188% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-8.52 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 176.62% Y-o-Y.
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has delivered -7.05% return in the last 1 week, 118.2% return in the last 6 months, and -12.82% YTD return.
Currently, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has a market cap of ₹92.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹106 & ₹30.05 respectively.
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.11
|7.27
|+11.49%
|9.01
|-10.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.8
|3.39
|+12.28%
|3.43
|+11.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.81
|2.8
|+0.26%
|2.88
|-2.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.63
|7.87
|+9.66%
|8.41
|+2.59%
|Operating Income
|-0.52
|-0.6
|+12.6%
|0.6
|-188%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-9.08
|-27.93
|+67.5%
|-3.07
|-195.28%
|Net Income
|-9.31
|-28.14
|+66.93%
|-3.36
|-176.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-8.52
|-25.75
|+66.91%
|-3.08
|-176.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-9.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹8.11Cr
