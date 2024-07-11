Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 91.18% YOY

Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live : Kesoram Industries announced their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, with a decline in revenue by 12.01% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a significant increase in loss by 91.18% year-on-year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 396.29% and rose by 518.09% year-on-year.

However, the operating income showed an improvement of 328.83% sequentially but decreased by 58.43% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-2, reflecting a decrease of 92.31% year-on-year.

Kesoram Industries witnessed a negative return of -1.41% in the past week, while delivering positive returns of 26.28% in the last 6 months and 19.8% year-to-date.

At present, Kesoram Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹6559.35 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹217.97 & ₹63.6 respectively.

Kesoram Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 878.91 1073.56 -18.13% 998.87 -12.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 323.88 65.26 +396.29% 52.4 +518.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 39.76 40.01 -0.62% 31.26 +27.19% Total Operating Expense 848.43 1086.88 -21.94% 925.55 -8.33% Operating Income 30.48 -13.32 +328.83% 73.32 -58.43% Net Income Before Taxes -41.57 -116.8 +64.41% -35.23 -18% Net Income -62.02 -244.42 +74.63% -32.44 -91.18% Diluted Normalized EPS -2 -6.83 +70.72% -1.04 -92.31%