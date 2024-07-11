Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 91.18% YOY

Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 12.01% YoY & loss increased by 91.18% YoY

Livemint
First Published11 Jul 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live
Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live

Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live : Kesoram Industries announced their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, with a decline in revenue by 12.01% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a significant increase in loss by 91.18% year-on-year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 396.29% and rose by 518.09% year-on-year.

However, the operating income showed an improvement of 328.83% sequentially but decreased by 58.43% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -2, reflecting a decrease of 92.31% year-on-year.

Kesoram Industries witnessed a negative return of -1.41% in the past week, while delivering positive returns of 26.28% in the last 6 months and 19.8% year-to-date.

At present, Kesoram Industries holds a market capitalization of 6559.35 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of 217.97 & 63.6 respectively.

Kesoram Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue878.911073.56-18.13%998.87-12.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total323.8865.26+396.29%52.4+518.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.7640.01-0.62%31.26+27.19%
Total Operating Expense848.431086.88-21.94%925.55-8.33%
Operating Income30.48-13.32+328.83%73.32-58.43%
Net Income Before Taxes-41.57-116.8+64.41%-35.23-18%
Net Income-62.02-244.42+74.63%-32.44-91.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2-6.83+70.72%-1.04-92.31%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>-62.02Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>878.91Cr
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 11:23 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsKesoram Industries Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 91.18% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

173.75
11:24 AM | 11 JUL 2024
1.8 (1.05%)

Tata Steel

169.85
11:24 AM | 11 JUL 2024
1.85 (1.1%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

304.20
11:24 AM | 11 JUL 2024
3.85 (1.28%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

305.00
11:24 AM | 11 JUL 2024
6.95 (2.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

237.00
11:17 AM | 11 JUL 2024
17.25 (7.85%)

Sona Blw Precision Forgings

738.15
11:16 AM | 11 JUL 2024
48.85 (7.09%)

Engineers India

279.85
11:17 AM | 11 JUL 2024
17.6 (6.71%)

NMDC Steel

60.52
11:16 AM | 11 JUL 2024
2.88 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue