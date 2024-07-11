Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 91.18% YOY

Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live : Kesoram Industries announced their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, with a decline in revenue by 12.01% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also reported a significant increase in loss by 91.18% year-on-year.
Quarter-on-quarter, the selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 396.29% and rose by 518.09% year-on-year.
However, the operating income showed an improvement of 328.83% sequentially but decreased by 58.43% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-2, reflecting a decrease of 92.31% year-on-year.
Kesoram Industries witnessed a negative return of -1.41% in the past week, while delivering positive returns of 26.28% in the last 6 months and 19.8% year-to-date.
At present, Kesoram Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹6559.35 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹217.97 & ₹63.6 respectively.
Kesoram Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|878.91
|1073.56
|-18.13%
|998.87
|-12.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|323.88
|65.26
|+396.29%
|52.4
|+518.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39.76
|40.01
|-0.62%
|31.26
|+27.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|848.43
|1086.88
|-21.94%
|925.55
|-8.33%
|Operating Income
|30.48
|-13.32
|+328.83%
|73.32
|-58.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-41.57
|-116.8
|+64.41%
|-35.23
|-18%
|Net Income
|-62.02
|-244.42
|+74.63%
|-32.44
|-91.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2
|-6.83
|+70.72%
|-1.04
|-92.31%