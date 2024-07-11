Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 91.18% YOY

Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 91.18% YOY

Livemint

Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 12.01% YoY & loss increased by 91.18% YoY

Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live

Kesoram Industries Q1 Results Live : Kesoram Industries announced their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, with a decline in revenue by 12.01% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a significant increase in loss by 91.18% year-on-year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 396.29% and rose by 518.09% year-on-year.

However, the operating income showed an improvement of 328.83% sequentially but decreased by 58.43% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -2, reflecting a decrease of 92.31% year-on-year.

Kesoram Industries witnessed a negative return of -1.41% in the past week, while delivering positive returns of 26.28% in the last 6 months and 19.8% year-to-date.

At present, Kesoram Industries holds a market capitalization of 6559.35 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of 217.97 & 63.6 respectively.

Kesoram Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue878.911073.56-18.13%998.87-12.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total323.8865.26+396.29%52.4+518.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.7640.01-0.62%31.26+27.19%
Total Operating Expense848.431086.88-21.94%925.55-8.33%
Operating Income30.48-13.32+328.83%73.32-58.43%
Net Income Before Taxes-41.57-116.8+64.41%-35.23-18%
Net Income-62.02-244.42+74.63%-32.44-91.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2-6.83+70.72%-1.04-92.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-62.02Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹878.91Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.