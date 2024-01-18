Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kesoram Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 1.83% YOY

Kesoram Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 1.83% YOY

Livemint

Kesoram Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.58% YoY & loss increased by 1.83% YoY

Kesoram Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kesoram Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.58% & the loss increased by 1.83% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.72% and the loss decreased by 16.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.32% q-o-q & increased by 4.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 87.54% q-o-q & increased by 158.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.57 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 175.82% Y-o-Y.

Kesoram Industries has delivered 0.38% return in the last 1 week, 146.41% return in last 6 months and -3.74% YTD return.

Currently the Kesoram Industries has a market cap of 5270.41 Cr and 52wk high/low of 180 & 54.65 respectively.

Kesoram Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue960.65953.8+0.72%986.12-2.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total56.0353.71+4.32%53.59+4.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.1332.49+1.97%24.61+34.62%
Total Operating Expense892.03917.21-2.75%1104.1-19.21%
Operating Income68.6236.59+87.54%-117.98+158.16%
Net Income Before Taxes-51.3-70.9+27.64%-210.91+75.68%
Net Income-48.86-58.37+16.29%-47.98-1.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.57-1.88+16.49%2.07-175.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-48.86Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹960.65Cr

