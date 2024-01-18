Kesoram Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 1.83% YOY

Kesoram Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.58% & the loss increased by 1.83% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.72% and the loss decreased by 16.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.32% q-o-q & increased by 4.55% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 87.54% q-o-q & increased by 158.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.57 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 175.82% Y-o-Y.

Kesoram Industries has delivered 0.38% return in the last 1 week, 146.41% return in last 6 months and -3.74% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Kesoram Industries has a market cap of ₹5270.41 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹180 & ₹54.65 respectively.

Kesoram Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 960.65 953.8 +0.72% 986.12 -2.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 56.03 53.71 +4.32% 53.59 +4.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.13 32.49 +1.97% 24.61 +34.62% Total Operating Expense 892.03 917.21 -2.75% 1104.1 -19.21% Operating Income 68.62 36.59 +87.54% -117.98 +158.16% Net Income Before Taxes -51.3 -70.9 +27.64% -210.91 +75.68% Net Income -48.86 -58.37 +16.29% -47.98 -1.83% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.57 -1.88 +16.49% 2.07 -175.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-48.86Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹960.65Cr

