Kesoram Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 1.83% YOY

Kesoram Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.58% & the loss increased by 1.83% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.72% and the loss decreased by 16.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.32% q-o-q & increased by 4.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 87.54% q-o-q & increased by 158.16% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.57 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 175.82% Y-o-Y.
Kesoram Industries has delivered 0.38% return in the last 1 week, 146.41% return in last 6 months and -3.74% YTD return.
Currently the Kesoram Industries has a market cap of ₹5270.41 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹180 & ₹54.65 respectively.
Kesoram Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|960.65
|953.8
|+0.72%
|986.12
|-2.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|56.03
|53.71
|+4.32%
|53.59
|+4.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|33.13
|32.49
|+1.97%
|24.61
|+34.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|892.03
|917.21
|-2.75%
|1104.1
|-19.21%
|Operating Income
|68.62
|36.59
|+87.54%
|-117.98
|+158.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-51.3
|-70.9
|+27.64%
|-210.91
|+75.68%
|Net Income
|-48.86
|-58.37
|+16.29%
|-47.98
|-1.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.57
|-1.88
|+16.49%
|2.07
|-175.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-48.86Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹960.65Cr
