Kesoram Industries Q3 Results 2025:Kesoram Industries declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 1.39% year-over-year (YoY), with a reported loss of ₹69.17 crore, marking a significant increase of 40.65% compared to the previous year. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹65.49 crore.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Kesoram Industries showed some positive signs, with revenue growing by 11.55% and a slight decrease in loss by 1.07%. However, the overall financial performance indicates struggles as the company faces a tough market environment.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also saw an increase, rising by 0.52% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 1.57% YoY. This uptick in expenses further pressures the company's profitability.

Despite the challenges, operating income reported a notable increase of 29.22% q-o-q and 16.8% YoY, suggesting some operational improvements are taking place. However, the earnings per share (EPS) was recorded at ₹-0.59 for Q3, down by 37.21% YoY.

Kesoram Industries has seen a challenging performance in the stock market as well, delivering -5.86% return in the last week, -3.5% in the last six months, and -6.13% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Kesoram Industries has a market capitalization of ₹6348.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹235.98 and a low of ₹159, reflecting the volatility in its stock performance.

Kesoram Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 65.49 58.71 +11.55% 66.41 -1.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.38 19.28 +0.52% 19.08 +1.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.17 6.07 +1.65% 6.19 -0.32% Total Operating Expense 77.87 76.2 +2.19% 81.29 -4.21% Operating Income -12.38 -17.49 +29.22% -14.88 +16.8% Net Income Before Taxes -18.45 -23.95 +22.96% -13.62 -35.46% Net Income -69.17 -69.92 +1.07% -49.18 -40.65% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.59 -0.78 +24.36% -0.43 -37.21%