Kesoram Industries Q3 Results 2025:Kesoram Industries declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 1.39% year-over-year (YoY), with a reported loss of ₹69.17 crore, marking a significant increase of 40.65% compared to the previous year. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹65.49 crore.
In contrast to the previous quarter, Kesoram Industries showed some positive signs, with revenue growing by 11.55% and a slight decrease in loss by 1.07%. However, the overall financial performance indicates struggles as the company faces a tough market environment.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also saw an increase, rising by 0.52% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 1.57% YoY. This uptick in expenses further pressures the company's profitability.
Despite the challenges, operating income reported a notable increase of 29.22% q-o-q and 16.8% YoY, suggesting some operational improvements are taking place. However, the earnings per share (EPS) was recorded at ₹-0.59 for Q3, down by 37.21% YoY.
Kesoram Industries has seen a challenging performance in the stock market as well, delivering -5.86% return in the last week, -3.5% in the last six months, and -6.13% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, Kesoram Industries has a market capitalization of ₹6348.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹235.98 and a low of ₹159, reflecting the volatility in its stock performance.
Kesoram Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|65.49
|58.71
|+11.55%
|66.41
|-1.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.38
|19.28
|+0.52%
|19.08
|+1.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.17
|6.07
|+1.65%
|6.19
|-0.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|77.87
|76.2
|+2.19%
|81.29
|-4.21%
|Operating Income
|-12.38
|-17.49
|+29.22%
|-14.88
|+16.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-18.45
|-23.95
|+22.96%
|-13.62
|-35.46%
|Net Income
|-69.17
|-69.92
|+1.07%
|-49.18
|-40.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.59
|-0.78
|+24.36%
|-0.43
|-37.21%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
