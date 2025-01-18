Kesoram Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 40.65% YOY, loss at ₹69.17 crore and revenue at ₹65.49 crore

Kesoram Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 1.39% YoY & loss increased by 40.65% YoY, loss at 69.17 crore and revenue at 65.49 crore

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Kesoram Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Kesoram Industries Q3 Results 2025:Kesoram Industries declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 1.39% year-over-year (YoY), with a reported loss of 69.17 crore, marking a significant increase of 40.65% compared to the previous year. The revenue for the quarter stood at 65.49 crore.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Kesoram Industries showed some positive signs, with revenue growing by 11.55% and a slight decrease in loss by 1.07%. However, the overall financial performance indicates struggles as the company faces a tough market environment.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also saw an increase, rising by 0.52% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 1.57% YoY. This uptick in expenses further pressures the company's profitability.

Despite the challenges, operating income reported a notable increase of 29.22% q-o-q and 16.8% YoY, suggesting some operational improvements are taking place. However, the earnings per share (EPS) was recorded at -0.59 for Q3, down by 37.21% YoY.

Kesoram Industries has seen a challenging performance in the stock market as well, delivering -5.86% return in the last week, -3.5% in the last six months, and -6.13% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Kesoram Industries has a market capitalization of 6348.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 235.98 and a low of 159, reflecting the volatility in its stock performance.

Kesoram Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue65.4958.71+11.55%66.41-1.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.3819.28+0.52%19.08+1.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.176.07+1.65%6.19-0.32%
Total Operating Expense77.8776.2+2.19%81.29-4.21%
Operating Income-12.38-17.49+29.22%-14.88+16.8%
Net Income Before Taxes-18.45-23.95+22.96%-13.62-35.46%
Net Income-69.17-69.92+1.07%-49.18-40.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.59-0.78+24.36%-0.43-37.21%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-69.17Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹65.49Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
