Kesoram Industries Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 835.4% YOY

Kesoram Industries Q4 Results Live : Kesoram Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.72% & the loss increased by 835.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.75% and the loss increased by 400.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.47% q-o-q & increased by 14.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 119.41% q-o-q & decreased by 116.16% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-6.83 for Q4 which decreased by 710.48% Y-o-Y.
Kesoram Industries has delivered 1.24% return in the last 1 week, 118.4% return in last 6 months and -2.67% YTD return.
Currently the Kesoram Industries has a market cap of ₹5329.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹183.3 & ₹59.15 respectively.
Kesoram Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1073.56
|960.65
|+11.75%
|1055.43
|+1.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|65.26
|56.03
|+16.47%
|56.98
|+14.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|40.01
|33.13
|+20.77%
|25.84
|+54.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|1086.88
|892.03
|+21.84%
|973.01
|+11.7%
|Operating Income
|-13.32
|68.62
|-119.41%
|82.42
|-116.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-116.8
|-51.3
|-127.68%
|-25.16
|-364.23%
|Net Income
|-244.42
|-48.86
|-400.25%
|-26.13
|-835.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-6.83
|-1.57
|-335.13%
|-0.84
|-710.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-244.42Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1073.56Cr
