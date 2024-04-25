Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kesoram Industries Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 835.4% YOY

Kesoram Industries Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 835.4% YOY

Livemint

Kesoram Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.72% YoY & loss increased by 835.4% YoY

Kesoram Industries Q4 Results Live

Kesoram Industries Q4 Results Live : Kesoram Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.72% & the loss increased by 835.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.75% and the loss increased by 400.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.47% q-o-q & increased by 14.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 119.41% q-o-q & decreased by 116.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -6.83 for Q4 which decreased by 710.48% Y-o-Y.

Kesoram Industries has delivered 1.24% return in the last 1 week, 118.4% return in last 6 months and -2.67% YTD return.

Currently the Kesoram Industries has a market cap of 5329.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 183.3 & 59.15 respectively.

Kesoram Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1073.56960.65+11.75%1055.43+1.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total65.2656.03+16.47%56.98+14.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization40.0133.13+20.77%25.84+54.84%
Total Operating Expense1086.88892.03+21.84%973.01+11.7%
Operating Income-13.3268.62-119.41%82.42-116.16%
Net Income Before Taxes-116.8-51.3-127.68%-25.16-364.23%
Net Income-244.42-48.86-400.25%-26.13-835.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.83-1.57-335.13%-0.84-710.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-244.42Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1073.56Cr

