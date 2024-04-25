Kesoram Industries Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 835.4% YOY

Kesoram Industries Q4 Results Live : Kesoram Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.72% & the loss increased by 835.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.75% and the loss increased by 400.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.47% q-o-q & increased by 14.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 119.41% q-o-q & decreased by 116.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-6.83 for Q4 which decreased by 710.48% Y-o-Y.

Kesoram Industries has delivered 1.24% return in the last 1 week, 118.4% return in last 6 months and -2.67% YTD return.

Currently the Kesoram Industries has a market cap of ₹5329.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹183.3 & ₹59.15 respectively.

Kesoram Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1073.56 960.65 +11.75% 1055.43 +1.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 65.26 56.03 +16.47% 56.98 +14.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 40.01 33.13 +20.77% 25.84 +54.84% Total Operating Expense 1086.88 892.03 +21.84% 973.01 +11.7% Operating Income -13.32 68.62 -119.41% 82.42 -116.16% Net Income Before Taxes -116.8 -51.3 -127.68% -25.16 -364.23% Net Income -244.42 -48.86 -400.25% -26.13 -835.4% Diluted Normalized EPS -6.83 -1.57 -335.13% -0.84 -710.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-244.42Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1073.56Cr

