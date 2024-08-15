Kewal Kiran Clothing Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 25.19% YoY

Kewal Kiran Clothing Q1 Results Live : Kewal Kiran Clothing declared its Q1 results on 13 August, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The revenue declined by 15.22% year-over-year, and the profit plummeted by 25.19% YoY. Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 31.07%, and the profit decreased by 33.39%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, the company managed to cut down its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 25.94% quarter-over-quarter and by 3.54% year-over-year. Despite these cost-saving efforts, the operating income took a hit, falling by 37.93% q-o-q and by 21.89% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.09, reflecting a decrease of 25.23% year-over-year. Kewal Kiran Clothing's stock has delivered a return of -5.32% in the last one week, -15.96% in the last six months, and -18.52% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 August, 2024, Kewal Kiran Clothing has a market capitalization of ₹3,846.34 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹827.45 and ₹596.15, respectively.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, market analysts remain optimistic about the company's future. All three analysts covering Kewal Kiran Clothing have given a 'Strong Buy' rating as of 15 August, 2024. The consensus recommendation also stands at 'Strong Buy'.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 151.25 219.42 -31.07% 178.4 -15.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 41.12 55.52 -25.94% 42.63 -3.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.84 2.57 +10.51% 2.47 +14.98% Total Operating Expense 126.52 179.58 -29.55% 146.74 -13.78% Operating Income 24.73 39.84 -37.93% 31.66 -21.89% Net Income Before Taxes 34.78 47.85 -27.31% 41.3 -15.79% Net Income 25.21 37.85 -33.39% 33.7 -25.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.09 6.14 -33.39% 5.47 -25.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹25.21Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹151.25Cr

