Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kewal Kiran Clothing Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 25.19% YoY

Kewal Kiran Clothing Q1 Results Live

Kewal Kiran Clothing Q1 Results Live : Kewal Kiran Clothing declared its Q1 results on 13 August, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The revenue declined by 15.22% year-over-year, and the profit plummeted by 25.19% YoY. Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 31.07%, and the profit decreased by 33.39%.

In terms of expenses, the company managed to cut down its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 25.94% quarter-over-quarter and by 3.54% year-over-year. Despite these cost-saving efforts, the operating income took a hit, falling by 37.93% q-o-q and by 21.89% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.09, reflecting a decrease of 25.23% year-over-year. Kewal Kiran Clothing's stock has delivered a return of -5.32% in the last one week, -15.96% in the last six months, and -18.52% year-to-date.

As of 15 August, 2024, Kewal Kiran Clothing has a market capitalization of 3,846.34 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 827.45 and 596.15, respectively.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, market analysts remain optimistic about the company's future. All three analysts covering Kewal Kiran Clothing have given a 'Strong Buy' rating as of 15 August, 2024. The consensus recommendation also stands at 'Strong Buy'.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue151.25219.42-31.07%178.4-15.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.1255.52-25.94%42.63-3.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.842.57+10.51%2.47+14.98%
Total Operating Expense126.52179.58-29.55%146.74-13.78%
Operating Income24.7339.84-37.93%31.66-21.89%
Net Income Before Taxes34.7847.85-27.31%41.3-15.79%
Net Income25.2137.85-33.39%33.7-25.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.096.14-33.39%5.47-25.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.21Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹151.25Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

