Kewal Kiran Clothing Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 25.19% YoY

Kewal Kiran Clothing Q1 Results Live : Kewal Kiran Clothing declared its Q1 results on 13 August, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The revenue declined by 15.22% year-over-year, and the profit plummeted by 25.19% YoY. Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 31.07%, and the profit decreased by 33.39%.
In terms of expenses, the company managed to cut down its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 25.94% quarter-over-quarter and by 3.54% year-over-year. Despite these cost-saving efforts, the operating income took a hit, falling by 37.93% q-o-q and by 21.89% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.09, reflecting a decrease of 25.23% year-over-year. Kewal Kiran Clothing's stock has delivered a return of -5.32% in the last one week, -15.96% in the last six months, and -18.52% year-to-date.
As of 15 August, 2024, Kewal Kiran Clothing has a market capitalization of ₹3,846.34 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹827.45 and ₹596.15, respectively.
Despite the disappointing quarterly results, market analysts remain optimistic about the company's future. All three analysts covering Kewal Kiran Clothing have given a 'Strong Buy' rating as of 15 August, 2024. The consensus recommendation also stands at 'Strong Buy'.
Kewal Kiran Clothing Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|151.25
|219.42
|-31.07%
|178.4
|-15.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|41.12
|55.52
|-25.94%
|42.63
|-3.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.84
|2.57
|+10.51%
|2.47
|+14.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|126.52
|179.58
|-29.55%
|146.74
|-13.78%
|Operating Income
|24.73
|39.84
|-37.93%
|31.66
|-21.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|34.78
|47.85
|-27.31%
|41.3
|-15.79%
|Net Income
|25.21
|37.85
|-33.39%
|33.7
|-25.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.09
|6.14
|-33.39%
|5.47
|-25.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.21Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹151.25Cr
