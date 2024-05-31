Kewal Kiran Clothing Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.19% YOY

Kewal Kiran Clothing Q4 Results Live : Kewal Kiran Clothing declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.99% & the profit increased by 20.19% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.6% and the profit increased by 13.87%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.03% q-o-q & increased by 10.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.99% q-o-q & increased by 8.72% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.14 for Q4 which increased by 20.06% Y-o-Y.
Kewal Kiran Clothing has delivered 4.22% return in the last 1 week, -14.52% return in last 6 months and -10.9% YTD return.
Currently the Kewal Kiran Clothing has a market cap of ₹4205.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹827.45 & ₹480.45 respectively.
As of 31 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Kewal Kiran Clothing Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|219.42
|200.2
|+9.6%
|199.48
|+9.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|55.52
|47.85
|+16.03%
|50.16
|+10.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.57
|2.63
|-2.28%
|2.36
|+8.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|179.58
|163.98
|+9.51%
|162.84
|+10.28%
|Operating Income
|39.84
|36.22
|+9.99%
|36.64
|+8.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.85
|44.33
|+7.94%
|42.32
|+13.06%
|Net Income
|37.85
|33.24
|+13.87%
|31.49
|+20.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.14
|5.39
|+13.91%
|5.11
|+20.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹37.85Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹219.42Cr
