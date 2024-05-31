Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kewal Kiran Clothing Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.19% YOY

Kewal Kiran Clothing Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.19% YOY

Livemint

Kewal Kiran Clothing Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.99% YoY & profit increased by 20.19% YoY

Kewal Kiran Clothing Q4 Results Live

Kewal Kiran Clothing Q4 Results Live : Kewal Kiran Clothing declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.99% & the profit increased by 20.19% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.6% and the profit increased by 13.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.03% q-o-q & increased by 10.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.99% q-o-q & increased by 8.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.14 for Q4 which increased by 20.06% Y-o-Y.

Kewal Kiran Clothing has delivered 4.22% return in the last 1 week, -14.52% return in last 6 months and -10.9% YTD return.

Currently the Kewal Kiran Clothing has a market cap of 4205.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of 827.45 & 480.45 respectively.

As of 31 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue219.42200.2+9.6%199.48+9.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total55.5247.85+16.03%50.16+10.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.572.63-2.28%2.36+8.87%
Total Operating Expense179.58163.98+9.51%162.84+10.28%
Operating Income39.8436.22+9.99%36.64+8.72%
Net Income Before Taxes47.8544.33+7.94%42.32+13.06%
Net Income37.8533.24+13.87%31.49+20.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.145.39+13.91%5.11+20.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹37.85Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹219.42Cr

