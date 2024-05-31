Kewal Kiran Clothing Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.19% YOY

Kewal Kiran Clothing Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.99% YoY & profit increased by 20.19% YoY

Kewal Kiran Clothing Q4 Results Live : Kewal Kiran Clothing declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.99% & the profit increased by 20.19% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.6% and the profit increased by 13.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.03% q-o-q & increased by 10.68% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 9.99% q-o-q & increased by 8.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.14 for Q4 which increased by 20.06% Y-o-Y.

Kewal Kiran Clothing has delivered 4.22% return in the last 1 week, -14.52% return in last 6 months and -10.9% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Kewal Kiran Clothing has a market cap of ₹4205.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹827.45 & ₹480.45 respectively.

As of 31 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kewal Kiran Clothing Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 219.42 200.2 +9.6% 199.48 +9.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 55.52 47.85 +16.03% 50.16 +10.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.57 2.63 -2.28% 2.36 +8.87% Total Operating Expense 179.58 163.98 +9.51% 162.84 +10.28% Operating Income 39.84 36.22 +9.99% 36.64 +8.72% Net Income Before Taxes 47.85 44.33 +7.94% 42.32 +13.06% Net Income 37.85 33.24 +13.87% 31.49 +20.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.14 5.39 +13.91% 5.11 +20.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹37.85Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹219.42Cr

