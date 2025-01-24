Key Corp Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 3200% YOY, loss at ₹3.96 crore and revenue at ₹0.09 crore

Key Corp Q3 Results 2025:Key Corp declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 59.09% & the loss increased by 3200% YoY. Loss at ₹3.96 crore and revenue at ₹0.09 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.5% while the loss increased by 167.58%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 87.5% q-o-q & decreased by 6.25% Y-o-Y.

Key Corp Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 16.67% q-o-q and decreased by 16.67% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-6.6 for Q3 which decreased by 3200% Y-o-Y.

Key Corp has delivered -5.33% return in the last 1 week, 67.85% return in last 6 months and -18.1% YTD return.

Currently the Key Corp has a market cap of ₹151.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹354.5 & ₹81.32 respectively.

Key Corp Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.09 0.08 +12.5% 0.22 -59.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.15 0.08 +87.5% 0.16 -6.25% Total Operating Expense 0.24 0.21 +14.29% 0.34 -29.41% Operating Income -0.14 -0.12 -16.67% -0.12 -16.67% Net Income Before Taxes -3.96 5.86 -167.58% -0.12 -3200% Net Income -3.96 5.86 -167.58% -0.12 -3200% Diluted Normalized EPS -6.6 9.77 -167.55% -0.2 -3200%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.