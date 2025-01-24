Key Corp Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 3200% YOY, loss at ₹3.96 crore and revenue at ₹0.09 crore

Key Corp Q3 Results 2025:Key Corp declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 59.09% & the loss increased by 3200% YoY. Loss at ₹3.96 crore and revenue at ₹0.09 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.5% while the loss increased by 167.58%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 87.5% q-o-q & decreased by 6.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 16.67% q-o-q and decreased by 16.67% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-6.6 for Q3 which decreased by 3200% Y-o-Y.
Key Corp has delivered -5.33% return in the last 1 week, 67.85% return in last 6 months and -18.1% YTD return.
Currently the Key Corp has a market cap of ₹151.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹354.5 & ₹81.32 respectively.
Key Corp Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.09
|0.08
|+12.5%
|0.22
|-59.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.15
|0.08
|+87.5%
|0.16
|-6.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.24
|0.21
|+14.29%
|0.34
|-29.41%
|Operating Income
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-16.67%
|-0.12
|-16.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.96
|5.86
|-167.58%
|-0.12
|-3200%
|Net Income
|-3.96
|5.86
|-167.58%
|-0.12
|-3200%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-6.6
|9.77
|-167.55%
|-0.2
|-3200%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-3.96Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹0.09Cr