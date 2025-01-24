Key Corp Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 3200% YOY, loss at ₹3.96 crore and revenue at ₹0.09 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Key Corp Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Key Corp Q3 Results 2025:Key Corp declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 59.09% & the loss increased by 3200% YoY. Loss at 3.96 crore and revenue at 0.09 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.5% while the loss increased by 167.58%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 87.5% q-o-q & decreased by 6.25% Y-o-Y.

Key Corp Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 16.67% q-o-q and decreased by 16.67% Y-o-Y. The EPS is -6.6 for Q3 which decreased by 3200% Y-o-Y.

Key Corp has delivered -5.33% return in the last 1 week, 67.85% return in last 6 months and -18.1% YTD return.

Currently the Key Corp has a market cap of 151.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of 354.5 & 81.32 respectively.

Key Corp Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.090.08+12.5%0.22-59.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.150.08+87.5%0.16-6.25%
Total Operating Expense0.240.21+14.29%0.34-29.41%
Operating Income-0.14-0.12-16.67%-0.12-16.67%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.965.86-167.58%-0.12-3200%
Net Income-3.965.86-167.58%-0.12-3200%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.69.77-167.55%-0.2-3200%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-3.96Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.09Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
