Keystone Realtors Q1 profit down 44 pc to ₹14.51 cr on lower income

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd on Tuesday reported a 44 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹14.51 crore for the quarter ended June on lower income.

Its net profit stood at ₹25.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to ₹288.64 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from ₹437.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the performance, its Chairman and Managing Director Boman Irani highlighted that the company has reported a strong start to FY26.

He said the company has achieved the highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of ₹1,068 crore in April-June 2025, a rise of 75 per cent from the same quarter last year.

Irani said the company's total income and profit declined as it was not able to recognise revenue because of the project completion method.

For new projects, he said the company is shifting to the percentage of completion method for recognising the revenue as this would "reflect a true picture" of the company's financial performance.

"With a healthy balance sheet and strong capitalisation, we remain well-equipped to pursue emerging opportunities and create sustainable value for all stakeholders. We are confident of carrying forward this momentum and delivering yet another year of strong and consistent growth," Irani said.

Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors Ltd, which sells under Rustomjee brand, is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

The company has completed 37 projects while it is constructing 18 projects, mostly in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).