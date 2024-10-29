Kfin Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.53% YOY

Kfin Technologies Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 34.22% YoY & profit increased by 45.53% YoY.

Published29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Kfin Technologies Q2 Results Live
Kfin Technologies Q2 Results Live

Kfin Technologies Q2 Results Live : Kfin Technologies declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 34.22% and a profit surge of 45.53% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 18.06%, while profit saw a notable increase of 31.22%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.17% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and increased by 33.93% year-over-year, indicating an investment in business expansion amid rising operational costs.

Kfin Technologies reported an operating income increase of 29.59% quarter-over-quarter and a significant rise of 35.65% year-over-year, suggesting improved efficiency and operational performance.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.16, reflecting a 44.13% increase year-over-year, signaling strong profitability for shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Kfin Technologies has delivered a -6.82% return over the last week, yet it boasts a remarkable 37.01% return over the last six months and an impressive 100.31% year-to-date return.

As of now, Kfin Technologies has a market capitalization of 16,579.06 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1,189 and a low of 446.3, showcasing significant price volatility and investor interest.

Regarding analyst ratings, as of 29 Oct, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Hold, while 4 analysts have rated it as Buy, and another 4 have given a Strong Buy rating, indicating mixed but generally positive sentiment.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Oct, 2024, remains to Buy, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and market potential.

Kfin Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue280.47237.56+18.06%208.97+34.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total101.7595.84+6.17%75.98+33.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.5314.78+11.88%12.57+31.53%
Total Operating Expense170.47152.68+11.65%127.88+33.31%
Operating Income11084.89+29.59%81.1+35.65%
Net Income Before Taxes119.4791.81+30.13%83.71+42.71%
Net Income89.3268.07+31.22%61.38+45.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.163.94+30.96%3.58+44.13%
FAQs
₹89.32Cr
₹280.47Cr
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsKfin Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.53% YOY

