Kfin Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.2% YoY

Kfin Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.26% & the profit increased by 25.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.66% and the profit increased by 8.87%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.36% q-o-q & increased by 14.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.19% q-o-q & increased by 24.48% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.88 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 21.81% Y-o-Y.

Kfin Technologies has delivered 0.39% return in the last 1 week, 36.85% return in the last 6 months, and 11.94% YTD return.

Currently, Kfin Technologies has a market cap of ₹9224.13 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹563.7 & ₹272 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 28 Jan, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Kfin Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 218.72 208.97 +4.66% 188.13 +16.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 83.09 75.98 +9.36% 72.56 +14.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.41 12.57 +6.64% 12.82 +4.52% Total Operating Expense 134.22 127.88 +4.96% 120.25 +11.62% Operating Income 84.49 81.1 +4.19% 67.88 +24.48% Net Income Before Taxes 89.45 83.71 +6.85% 71.5 +25.1% Net Income 66.83 61.38 +8.87% 53.38 +25.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.88 3.58 +8.38% 3.19 +21.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹66.83Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹218.72Cr

