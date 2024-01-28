Kfin Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.2% YoY

Kfin Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.26% & the profit increased by 25.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.66% and the profit increased by 8.87%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.36% q-o-q & increased by 14.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.19% q-o-q & increased by 24.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.88 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 21.81% Y-o-Y.
Kfin Technologies has delivered 0.39% return in the last 1 week, 36.85% return in the last 6 months, and 11.94% YTD return.
Currently, Kfin Technologies has a market cap of ₹9224.13 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹563.7 & ₹272 respectively.
As of 28 Jan, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Kfin Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|218.72
|208.97
|+4.66%
|188.13
|+16.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|83.09
|75.98
|+9.36%
|72.56
|+14.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.41
|12.57
|+6.64%
|12.82
|+4.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|134.22
|127.88
|+4.96%
|120.25
|+11.62%
|Operating Income
|84.49
|81.1
|+4.19%
|67.88
|+24.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|89.45
|83.71
|+6.85%
|71.5
|+25.1%
|Net Income
|66.83
|61.38
|+8.87%
|53.38
|+25.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.88
|3.58
|+8.38%
|3.19
|+21.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹66.83Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹218.72Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!