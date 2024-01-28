Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kfin Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.2% YoY

Kfin Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.2% YoY

Livemint

Kfin Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 16.26% YoY & Profit Increased by 25.2% YoY

Kfin Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kfin Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.26% & the profit increased by 25.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.66% and the profit increased by 8.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.36% q-o-q & increased by 14.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.19% q-o-q & increased by 24.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.88 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 21.81% Y-o-Y.

Kfin Technologies has delivered 0.39% return in the last 1 week, 36.85% return in the last 6 months, and 11.94% YTD return.

Currently, Kfin Technologies has a market cap of 9224.13 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 563.7 & 272 respectively.

As of 28 Jan, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Kfin Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue218.72208.97+4.66%188.13+16.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total83.0975.98+9.36%72.56+14.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.4112.57+6.64%12.82+4.52%
Total Operating Expense134.22127.88+4.96%120.25+11.62%
Operating Income84.4981.1+4.19%67.88+24.48%
Net Income Before Taxes89.4583.71+6.85%71.5+25.1%
Net Income66.8361.38+8.87%53.38+25.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.883.58+8.38%3.19+21.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹66.83Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹218.72Cr

