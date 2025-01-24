Kfin Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 34.94% YOY, profit at ₹90.18 crore and revenue at ₹290.02 crore

Kfin Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Kfin Technologies declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 32.6% YoY, with profit rising by 34.94%. The reported profit stands at ₹90.18 crore while revenue reached ₹290.02 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.4% and the profit saw a slight increase of 0.96%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.22% quarter-on-quarter and increased significantly by 25.18% year-on-year.

Kfin Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income showed a positive trend, up by 3.77% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 35.1% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹5.21, marking a year-on-year increase of 34.28%.

Kfin Technologies has faced a -11.81% return in the last week, a 43.79% return over the last six months, but a -28.18% YTD return.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, Kfin Technologies boasts a market cap of ₹18976.95 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹1641.35 and a low of ₹538.9.

Among the 12 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Hold rating, 5 have provided a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have rated it as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025 is to Buy.

Kfin Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 290.02 280.47 +3.4% 218.72 +32.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 104.01 101.75 +2.22% 83.09 +25.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.4 16.53 -0.79% 13.41 +22.3% Total Operating Expense 175.87 170.47 +3.17% 134.22 +31.03% Operating Income 114.15 110 +3.77% 84.49 +35.1% Net Income Before Taxes 122.09 119.47 +2.19% 89.45 +36.49% Net Income 90.18 89.32 +0.96% 66.83 +34.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.21 5.16 +0.97% 3.88 +34.28%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.