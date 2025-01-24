Kfin Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 34.94% YOY, profit at ₹90.18 crore and revenue at ₹290.02 crore

Kfin Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Kfin Technologies declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 32.6% YoY, with profit rising by 34.94%. The reported profit stands at ₹90.18 crore while revenue reached ₹290.02 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.4% and the profit saw a slight increase of 0.96%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.22% quarter-on-quarter and increased significantly by 25.18% year-on-year.
The operating income showed a positive trend, up by 3.77% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 35.1% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹5.21, marking a year-on-year increase of 34.28%.
Kfin Technologies has faced a -11.81% return in the last week, a 43.79% return over the last six months, but a -28.18% YTD return.
As of 24 Jan, 2025, Kfin Technologies boasts a market cap of ₹18976.95 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹1641.35 and a low of ₹538.9.
Among the 12 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Hold rating, 5 have provided a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have rated it as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025 is to Buy.
Kfin Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|290.02
|280.47
|+3.4%
|218.72
|+32.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|104.01
|101.75
|+2.22%
|83.09
|+25.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.4
|16.53
|-0.79%
|13.41
|+22.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|175.87
|170.47
|+3.17%
|134.22
|+31.03%
|Operating Income
|114.15
|110
|+3.77%
|84.49
|+35.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|122.09
|119.47
|+2.19%
|89.45
|+36.49%
|Net Income
|90.18
|89.32
|+0.96%
|66.83
|+34.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.21
|5.16
|+0.97%
|3.88
|+34.28%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹90.18Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹290.02Cr