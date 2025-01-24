Kfin Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 34.94% YOY, profit at ₹90.18 crore and revenue at ₹290.02 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Kfin Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Kfin Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Kfin Technologies declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 32.6% YoY, with profit rising by 34.94%. The reported profit stands at 90.18 crore while revenue reached 290.02 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.4% and the profit saw a slight increase of 0.96%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.22% quarter-on-quarter and increased significantly by 25.18% year-on-year.

Kfin Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income showed a positive trend, up by 3.77% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 35.1% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 5.21, marking a year-on-year increase of 34.28%.

Kfin Technologies has faced a -11.81% return in the last week, a 43.79% return over the last six months, but a -28.18% YTD return.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, Kfin Technologies boasts a market cap of 18976.95 Cr with a 52-week high of 1641.35 and a low of 538.9.

Among the 12 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Hold rating, 5 have provided a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have rated it as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025 is to Buy.

Kfin Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue290.02280.47+3.4%218.72+32.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total104.01101.75+2.22%83.09+25.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.416.53-0.79%13.41+22.3%
Total Operating Expense175.87170.47+3.17%134.22+31.03%
Operating Income114.15110+3.77%84.49+35.1%
Net Income Before Taxes122.09119.47+2.19%89.45+36.49%
Net Income90.1889.32+0.96%66.83+34.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.215.16+0.97%3.88+34.28%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:50 AM IST
