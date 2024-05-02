Kfin Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.61% YOY

Kfin Technologies Q4 Results Live : Kfin Technologies declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 24.69% & the profit increased by 30.61% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.4% and the profit increased by 11.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.34% q-o-q & increased by 25.72% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.5% q-o-q & increased by 23.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.32 for Q4 which increased by 34.07% Y-o-Y.
Kfin Technologies has delivered 16.71% return in the last 1 week, 65.99% return in the last 6 months and 55.37% YTD return.
Currently, Kfin Technologies has a market cap of ₹12825.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹765.65 & ₹299.05 respectively.
As of 02 May, 2024 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating & 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Kfin Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|228.34
|218.72
|+4.4%
|183.13
|+24.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|85.03
|83.09
|+2.34%
|67.64
|+25.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.61
|13.41
|+9.01%
|11.24
|+29.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|138.35
|134.22
|+3.08%
|110.54
|+25.16%
|Operating Income
|89.99
|84.49
|+6.5%
|72.59
|+23.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|94.37
|89.45
|+5.51%
|76.06
|+24.08%
|Net Income
|74.47
|66.83
|+11.44%
|57.02
|+30.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.32
|3.88
|+11.34%
|3.22
|+34.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹74.47Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹228.34Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!