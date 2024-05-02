Hello User
Kfin Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.61% YOY

Kfin Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.61% YOY

Livemint

Kfin Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.69% YoY & profit increased by 30.61% YoY

Kfin Technologies Q4 Results Live

Kfin Technologies Q4 Results Live : Kfin Technologies declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 24.69% & the profit increased by 30.61% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.4% and the profit increased by 11.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.34% q-o-q & increased by 25.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.5% q-o-q & increased by 23.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.32 for Q4 which increased by 34.07% Y-o-Y.

Kfin Technologies has delivered 16.71% return in the last 1 week, 65.99% return in the last 6 months and 55.37% YTD return.

Currently, Kfin Technologies has a market cap of 12825.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 765.65 & 299.05 respectively.

As of 02 May, 2024 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating & 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Kfin Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue228.34218.72+4.4%183.13+24.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total85.0383.09+2.34%67.64+25.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.6113.41+9.01%11.24+29.96%
Total Operating Expense138.35134.22+3.08%110.54+25.16%
Operating Income89.9984.49+6.5%72.59+23.97%
Net Income Before Taxes94.3789.45+5.51%76.06+24.08%
Net Income74.4766.83+11.44%57.02+30.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.323.88+11.34%3.22+34.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹74.47Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹228.34Cr

