Kfin Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.61% YOY

Kfin Technologies Q4 Results Live : Kfin Technologies declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 24.69% & the profit increased by 30.61% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.4% and the profit increased by 11.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.34% q-o-q & increased by 25.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.5% q-o-q & increased by 23.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.32 for Q4 which increased by 34.07% Y-o-Y.

Kfin Technologies has delivered 16.71% return in the last 1 week, 65.99% return in the last 6 months and 55.37% YTD return.

Currently, Kfin Technologies has a market cap of ₹12825.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹765.65 & ₹299.05 respectively.

As of 02 May, 2024 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating & 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Kfin Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 228.34 218.72 +4.4% 183.13 +24.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 85.03 83.09 +2.34% 67.64 +25.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.61 13.41 +9.01% 11.24 +29.96% Total Operating Expense 138.35 134.22 +3.08% 110.54 +25.16% Operating Income 89.99 84.49 +6.5% 72.59 +23.97% Net Income Before Taxes 94.37 89.45 +5.51% 76.06 +24.08% Net Income 74.47 66.83 +11.44% 57.02 +30.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.32 3.88 +11.34% 3.22 +34.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹74.47Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹228.34Cr

