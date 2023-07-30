KFin Technologies reports impressive Q1 results with robust growth in revenue and market share2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 05:59 PM IST
KFin Technologies reported positive growth in Q1FY24, with revenue, EBITDA, PAT, and EPS all showing significant YoY increases. The company also achieved various milestones and secured new clients and contracts.
KFin Technologies Limited reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, with positive growth in various key metrics. The company's revenue from operations reached ₹1,815.0 million, showing a YoY increase of 7.6%. The EBITDA stood at ₹704.3 million, marking a 12.8% YoY growth, and the EBITDA margin for Q1FY24 improved to 38.8% from 37.0% in Q1FY23. The PAT also showed a substantial YoY growth of 15.9% to reach ₹433.8 million, with a PAT margin of 23.9% in Q1FY24 compared to 22.2% in Q1FY23. The diluted EPS rose by 13.3% YoY, amounting to ₹2.51.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×