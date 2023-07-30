Commenting on the company’s performance, Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin Technologies Limited said, “We continue to execute our business plans with strong and definitive focus on building a diversified global fund administrator. Our growth continues to be a secular one with strong performance across business lines aiding a better first quarter, weighed against our estimations, in terms of sales, revenue, and margin delivery. With an excellent sales performance in the first quarter and a strong pipeline, we are confident of yielding better performance from all the business lines especially from the younger and faster growing segments as we move into the subsequent quarters. Our recent wins in Canada, Singapore and Thailand are testimony to our technology platform finesse and strong business development efforts to position KFin tech as a global fund administrator from India."