KG Denim Q3 Results 2025:KG Denim declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in performance. The company's topline saw a staggering decrease of 80.46% year-over-year, resulting in a loss of ₹9.92 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹12.91 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, KG Denim's revenue declined by 14.16%, but there was a slight improvement in losses, which decreased by 18.02%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also showed a decline, down by 13.46% quarter-on-quarter and 43.64% year-over-year.
Despite the decline in revenue, the operating income was reported to be up by 28.55% quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by a staggering 667.8% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹-3.87, marking a significant decrease of 311.7% year-over-year.
KG Denim has experienced a challenging period with a -2.72% return over the last week, -11.62% over the past six months, and a -10.84% year-to-date return.
Currently, KG Denim has a market capitalization of ₹57.56 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹37 and a low of ₹22, reflecting the company's struggles in the competitive denim market.
KG Denim Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.91
|15.04
|-14.16%
|66.06
|-80.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.98
|6.91
|-13.46%
|10.61
|-43.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.65
|3.66
|-0.27%
|3.82
|-4.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|24.55
|31.33
|-21.64%
|64.01
|-61.65%
|Operating Income
|-11.64
|-16.29
|+28.55%
|2.05
|-667.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-13.49
|-16.42
|+17.84%
|-3.24
|-316.36%
|Net Income
|-9.92
|-12.1
|+18.02%
|-2.42
|-309.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.87
|-4.72
|+18.01%
|-0.94
|-311.7%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
