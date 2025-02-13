KG Denim Q3 Results 2025:KG Denim declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in performance. The company's topline saw a staggering decrease of 80.46% year-over-year, resulting in a loss of ₹9.92 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹12.91 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, KG Denim's revenue declined by 14.16%, but there was a slight improvement in losses, which decreased by 18.02%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also showed a decline, down by 13.46% quarter-on-quarter and 43.64% year-over-year.

KG Denim Q3 Results

Despite the decline in revenue, the operating income was reported to be up by 28.55% quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by a staggering 667.8% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹-3.87, marking a significant decrease of 311.7% year-over-year.

KG Denim has experienced a challenging period with a -2.72% return over the last week, -11.62% over the past six months, and a -10.84% year-to-date return.

Currently, KG Denim has a market capitalization of ₹57.56 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹37 and a low of ₹22, reflecting the company's struggles in the competitive denim market.

KG Denim Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.91 15.04 -14.16% 66.06 -80.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.98 6.91 -13.46% 10.61 -43.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.65 3.66 -0.27% 3.82 -4.45% Total Operating Expense 24.55 31.33 -21.64% 64.01 -61.65% Operating Income -11.64 -16.29 +28.55% 2.05 -667.8% Net Income Before Taxes -13.49 -16.42 +17.84% -3.24 -316.36% Net Income -9.92 -12.1 +18.02% -2.42 -309.92% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.87 -4.72 +18.01% -0.94 -311.7%