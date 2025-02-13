KG Denim Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 309.92% YOY, loss at ₹9.92 crore and revenue at ₹12.91 crore

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
KG Denim Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

KG Denim Q3 Results 2025:KG Denim declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in performance. The company's topline saw a staggering decrease of 80.46% year-over-year, resulting in a loss of 9.92 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at 12.91 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, KG Denim's revenue declined by 14.16%, but there was a slight improvement in losses, which decreased by 18.02%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also showed a decline, down by 13.46% quarter-on-quarter and 43.64% year-over-year.

KG Denim Q3 Results

Despite the decline in revenue, the operating income was reported to be up by 28.55% quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by a staggering 667.8% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at -3.87, marking a significant decrease of 311.7% year-over-year.

KG Denim has experienced a challenging period with a -2.72% return over the last week, -11.62% over the past six months, and a -10.84% year-to-date return.

Currently, KG Denim has a market capitalization of 57.56 crore, with a 52-week high of 37 and a low of 22, reflecting the company's struggles in the competitive denim market.

KG Denim Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.9115.04-14.16%66.06-80.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.986.91-13.46%10.61-43.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.653.66-0.27%3.82-4.45%
Total Operating Expense24.5531.33-21.64%64.01-61.65%
Operating Income-11.64-16.29+28.55%2.05-667.8%
Net Income Before Taxes-13.49-16.42+17.84%-3.24-316.36%
Net Income-9.92-12.1+18.02%-2.42-309.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.87-4.72+18.01%-0.94-311.7%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-9.92Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹12.91Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
