Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Q3 Results 2025:Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, reporting a substantial increase in topline by 56.02%. The company's profit came in at ₹12.55 crore, a significant turnaround from a loss of ₹26.97 crore during the same period last fiscal year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue reflected a decline of 13.83%. Despite this drop, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 4.55% quarter-on-quarter and 0.44% year-on-year.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter also showed promising growth, increasing by 40.18% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 145.45% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.29, marking a remarkable increase of 146.4% year-on-year.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has delivered a 7.37% return in the last week, a -1.75% return over the past six months, and a 3.93% year-to-date return.

Currently, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers holds a market capitalization of ₹723.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹99.86 and a low of ₹59.3.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 198.76 230.65 -13.83% 127.39 +56.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.43 23.5 -4.55% 22.53 -0.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.76 2.91 -5.15% 2.9 -4.83% Total Operating Expense 190.77 224.95 -15.19% 144.97 +31.59% Operating Income 7.99 5.7 +40.18% -17.58 +145.45% Net Income Before Taxes 0.96 -1.79 +153.63% -25.23 +103.8% Net Income 12.55 -3.07 +508.79% -26.97 +146.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.29 -0.32 +503.12% -2.78 +146.4%