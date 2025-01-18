Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Q3 Results 2025:Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, reporting a substantial increase in topline by 56.02%. The company's profit came in at ₹12.55 crore, a significant turnaround from a loss of ₹26.97 crore during the same period last fiscal year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue reflected a decline of 13.83%. Despite this drop, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 4.55% quarter-on-quarter and 0.44% year-on-year.
The operating income for the quarter also showed promising growth, increasing by 40.18% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 145.45% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.29, marking a remarkable increase of 146.4% year-on-year.
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has delivered a 7.37% return in the last week, a -1.75% return over the past six months, and a 3.93% year-to-date return.
Currently, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers holds a market capitalization of ₹723.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹99.86 and a low of ₹59.3.
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|198.76
|230.65
|-13.83%
|127.39
|+56.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.43
|23.5
|-4.55%
|22.53
|-0.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.76
|2.91
|-5.15%
|2.9
|-4.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|190.77
|224.95
|-15.19%
|144.97
|+31.59%
|Operating Income
|7.99
|5.7
|+40.18%
|-17.58
|+145.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.96
|-1.79
|+153.63%
|-25.23
|+103.8%
|Net Income
|12.55
|-3.07
|+508.79%
|-26.97
|+146.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.29
|-0.32
|+503.12%
|-2.78
|+146.4%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
