Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Q3 results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹12.55Cr, Revenue increased by 56.02% YoY

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Q3 results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 56.02% YoY & profit at 12.55Cr

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Q3 Results 2025:Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, reporting a substantial increase in topline by 56.02%. The company's profit came in at 12.55 crore, a significant turnaround from a loss of 26.97 crore during the same period last fiscal year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue reflected a decline of 13.83%. Despite this drop, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 4.55% quarter-on-quarter and 0.44% year-on-year.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter also showed promising growth, increasing by 40.18% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 145.45% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.29, marking a remarkable increase of 146.4% year-on-year.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has delivered a 7.37% return in the last week, a -1.75% return over the past six months, and a 3.93% year-to-date return.

Currently, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers holds a market capitalization of 723.83 crore, with a 52-week high of 99.86 and a low of 59.3.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue198.76230.65-13.83%127.39+56.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.4323.5-4.55%22.53-0.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.762.91-5.15%2.9-4.83%
Total Operating Expense190.77224.95-15.19%144.97+31.59%
Operating Income7.995.7+40.18%-17.58+145.45%
Net Income Before Taxes0.96-1.79+153.63%-25.23+103.8%
Net Income12.55-3.07+508.79%-26.97+146.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.29-0.32+503.12%-2.78+146.4%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹12.55Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹198.76Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
