Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 47.76% YOY

Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live : Kic Metaliks declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 22.03% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decline of 47.76% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue further declined by 23.93%, although the profit increased by an impressive 163.9%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a marginal decline of 0.06% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but increased by 3.58% on a year-over-year basis. This indicates a slight improvement in cost control measures over the recent quarter but higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.

Operating income for Kic Metaliks showed a notable increase of 268.46% QoQ, despite a year-over-year decrease of 24.61%. This large quarter-over-quarter increase suggests significant operational improvements or one-off gains that helped boost the operating income despite the overall revenue decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.24, marking a 47.83% decrease YoY. This reduction in EPS reflects the overall decline in profitability and has likely influenced investor sentiment.

In terms of stock performance, Kic Metaliks has delivered a negative return of -3.56% over the last week, -17.94% over the past six months, and -15.14% year-to-date (YTD). These negative returns indicate a challenging market environment and possibly investor concerns over the company's financial health.

Currently, Kic Metaliks has a market capitalization of ₹152.87 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹65.8 and a 52-week low of ₹41.26. The market cap and stock price movements reflect the company's recent financial performance and investor sentiment.

Kic Metaliks Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 178.97 235.26 -23.93% 229.53 -22.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.54 5.54 -0.06% 5.35 +3.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.72 3.73 -0.22% 3.68 +0.95% Total Operating Expense 175.51 237.32 -26.04% 224.94 -21.98% Operating Income 3.46 -2.05 +268.46% 4.59 -24.61% Net Income Before Taxes 0.8 -2.72 +129.53% 1.93 -58.3% Net Income 0.85 -1.33 +163.9% 1.62 -47.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.24 -0.37 +164.86% 0.46 -47.83%