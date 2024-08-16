Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 47.76% YOY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live : Kic Metaliks declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 22.03% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decline of 47.76% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue further declined by 23.93%, although the profit increased by an impressive 163.9%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a marginal decline of 0.06% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but increased by 3.58% on a year-over-year basis. This indicates a slight improvement in cost control measures over the recent quarter but higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.

Operating income for Kic Metaliks showed a notable increase of 268.46% QoQ, despite a year-over-year decrease of 24.61%. This large quarter-over-quarter increase suggests significant operational improvements or one-off gains that helped boost the operating income despite the overall revenue decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.24, marking a 47.83% decrease YoY. This reduction in EPS reflects the overall decline in profitability and has likely influenced investor sentiment.

In terms of stock performance, Kic Metaliks has delivered a negative return of -3.56% over the last week, -17.94% over the past six months, and -15.14% year-to-date (YTD). These negative returns indicate a challenging market environment and possibly investor concerns over the company's financial health.

Currently, Kic Metaliks has a market capitalization of 152.87 Crore, with a 52-week high of 65.8 and a 52-week low of 41.26. The market cap and stock price movements reflect the company's recent financial performance and investor sentiment.

Kic Metaliks Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue178.97235.26-23.93%229.53-22.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.545.54-0.06%5.35+3.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.723.73-0.22%3.68+0.95%
Total Operating Expense175.51237.32-26.04%224.94-21.98%
Operating Income3.46-2.05+268.46%4.59-24.61%
Net Income Before Taxes0.8-2.72+129.53%1.93-58.3%
Net Income0.85-1.33+163.9%1.62-47.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.24-0.37+164.86%0.46-47.83%
FAQs
₹0.85Cr
₹178.97Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
