Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 47.76% YOY

Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live : Kic Metaliks declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 22.03% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decline of 47.76% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue further declined by 23.93%, although the profit increased by an impressive 163.9%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a marginal decline of 0.06% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but increased by 3.58% on a year-over-year basis. This indicates a slight improvement in cost control measures over the recent quarter but higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.
Operating income for Kic Metaliks showed a notable increase of 268.46% QoQ, despite a year-over-year decrease of 24.61%. This large quarter-over-quarter increase suggests significant operational improvements or one-off gains that helped boost the operating income despite the overall revenue decline.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.24, marking a 47.83% decrease YoY. This reduction in EPS reflects the overall decline in profitability and has likely influenced investor sentiment.
In terms of stock performance, Kic Metaliks has delivered a negative return of -3.56% over the last week, -17.94% over the past six months, and -15.14% year-to-date (YTD). These negative returns indicate a challenging market environment and possibly investor concerns over the company's financial health.
Currently, Kic Metaliks has a market capitalization of ₹152.87 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹65.8 and a 52-week low of ₹41.26. The market cap and stock price movements reflect the company's recent financial performance and investor sentiment.
Kic Metaliks Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|178.97
|235.26
|-23.93%
|229.53
|-22.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.54
|5.54
|-0.06%
|5.35
|+3.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.72
|3.73
|-0.22%
|3.68
|+0.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|175.51
|237.32
|-26.04%
|224.94
|-21.98%
|Operating Income
|3.46
|-2.05
|+268.46%
|4.59
|-24.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.8
|-2.72
|+129.53%
|1.93
|-58.3%
|Net Income
|0.85
|-1.33
|+163.9%
|1.62
|-47.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.24
|-0.37
|+164.86%
|0.46
|-47.83%
