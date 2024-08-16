Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 47.76% YOY

Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 47.76% YOY

Livemint

Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 22.03% YoY & profit decreased by 47.76% YoY

Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live

Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live : Kic Metaliks declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 22.03% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decline of 47.76% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue further declined by 23.93%, although the profit increased by an impressive 163.9%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a marginal decline of 0.06% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but increased by 3.58% on a year-over-year basis. This indicates a slight improvement in cost control measures over the recent quarter but higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income for Kic Metaliks showed a notable increase of 268.46% QoQ, despite a year-over-year decrease of 24.61%. This large quarter-over-quarter increase suggests significant operational improvements or one-off gains that helped boost the operating income despite the overall revenue decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.24, marking a 47.83% decrease YoY. This reduction in EPS reflects the overall decline in profitability and has likely influenced investor sentiment.

In terms of stock performance, Kic Metaliks has delivered a negative return of -3.56% over the last week, -17.94% over the past six months, and -15.14% year-to-date (YTD). These negative returns indicate a challenging market environment and possibly investor concerns over the company's financial health.

Currently, Kic Metaliks has a market capitalization of 152.87 Crore, with a 52-week high of 65.8 and a 52-week low of 41.26. The market cap and stock price movements reflect the company's recent financial performance and investor sentiment.

Kic Metaliks Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue178.97235.26-23.93%229.53-22.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.545.54-0.06%5.35+3.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.723.73-0.22%3.68+0.95%
Total Operating Expense175.51237.32-26.04%224.94-21.98%
Operating Income3.46-2.05+268.46%4.59-24.61%
Net Income Before Taxes0.8-2.72+129.53%1.93-58.3%
Net Income0.85-1.33+163.9%1.62-47.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.24-0.37+164.86%0.46-47.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.85Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹178.97Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.