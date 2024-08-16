Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 47.76% YOY

Kic Metaliks Q1 Results Live : Kic Metaliks declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 22.03% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decline of 47.76% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue further declined by 23.93%, although the profit increased by an impressive 163.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a marginal decline of 0.06% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but increased by 3.58% on a year-over-year basis. This indicates a slight improvement in cost control measures over the recent quarter but higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Operating income for Kic Metaliks showed a notable increase of 268.46% QoQ, despite a year-over-year decrease of 24.61%. This large quarter-over-quarter increase suggests significant operational improvements or one-off gains that helped boost the operating income despite the overall revenue decline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.24, marking a 47.83% decrease YoY. This reduction in EPS reflects the overall decline in profitability and has likely influenced investor sentiment.

In terms of stock performance, Kic Metaliks has delivered a negative return of -3.56% over the last week, -17.94% over the past six months, and -15.14% year-to-date (YTD). These negative returns indicate a challenging market environment and possibly investor concerns over the company's financial health.

Currently, Kic Metaliks has a market capitalization of ₹152.87 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹65.8 and a 52-week low of ₹41.26. The market cap and stock price movements reflect the company's recent financial performance and investor sentiment.

Kic Metaliks Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 178.97 235.26 -23.93% 229.53 -22.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.54 5.54 -0.06% 5.35 +3.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.72 3.73 -0.22% 3.68 +0.95% Total Operating Expense 175.51 237.32 -26.04% 224.94 -21.98% Operating Income 3.46 -2.05 +268.46% 4.59 -24.61% Net Income Before Taxes 0.8 -2.72 +129.53% 1.93 -58.3% Net Income 0.85 -1.33 +163.9% 1.62 -47.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.24 -0.37 +164.86% 0.46 -47.83%

