Kimia Biosciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 43.6% YoY

Kimia Biosciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.23% & the loss decreased by 43.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.04% and the loss decreased by 20.06%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.62% q-o-q & decreased by 3.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 32.98% q-o-q & increased by 50.84% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 43.84% Y-o-Y.
Kimia Biosciences has delivered -1.77% return in the last 1 week, 1.92% return in the last 6 months, and -0.68% YTD return.
Currently, Kimia Biosciences has a market cap of ₹172.93 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹42.7 & ₹31.26 respectively.
Kimia Biosciences Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|26.14
|24.2
|+8.04%
|28.8
|-9.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.83
|3.9
|-1.62%
|3.98
|-3.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.82
|0.82
|-0.52%
|0.84
|-2.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|28.01
|26.98
|+3.8%
|32.6
|-14.07%
|Operating Income
|-1.87
|-2.78
|+32.98%
|-3.8
|+50.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.6
|-3.27
|+20.37%
|-4.58
|+43.22%
|Net Income
|-1.95
|-2.44
|+20.06%
|-3.46
|+43.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.41
|-0.52
|+21.15%
|-0.73
|+43.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.95Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹26.14Cr
