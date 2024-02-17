Kimia Biosciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 43.6% YoY

Kimia Biosciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.23% & the loss decreased by 43.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.04% and the loss decreased by 20.06%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.62% q-o-q & decreased by 3.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 32.98% q-o-q & increased by 50.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 43.84% Y-o-Y.

Kimia Biosciences has delivered -1.77% return in the last 1 week, 1.92% return in the last 6 months, and -0.68% YTD return.

Currently, Kimia Biosciences has a market cap of ₹172.93 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹42.7 & ₹31.26 respectively.

Kimia Biosciences Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 26.14 24.2 +8.04% 28.8 -9.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.83 3.9 -1.62% 3.98 -3.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.82 0.82 -0.52% 0.84 -2.86% Total Operating Expense 28.01 26.98 +3.8% 32.6 -14.07% Operating Income -1.87 -2.78 +32.98% -3.8 +50.84% Net Income Before Taxes -2.6 -3.27 +20.37% -4.58 +43.22% Net Income -1.95 -2.44 +20.06% -3.46 +43.6% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.41 -0.52 +21.15% -0.73 +43.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.95Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹26.14Cr

