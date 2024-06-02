Kimia Biosciences Q4 results : profit at ₹1.8Cr, Revenue increased by 33.71% YoY

Kimia Biosciences Q4 Results Live : Kimia Biosciences declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 33.71% & the profit came at ₹1.8cr. It is noteworthy that Kimia Biosciences had declared a loss of ₹6.17cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.27% q-o-q & decreased by 29.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 279.31% q-o-q & increased by 145.96% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.38 for Q4 which increased by 132.26% Y-o-Y.

Kimia Biosciences has delivered -2.28% return in the last 1 week, 12.62% return in the last 6 months, and 22.42% YTD return.

Currently, Kimia Biosciences has a market cap of ₹213.14 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹58.4 & ₹31.99 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kimia Biosciences Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30.3 26.14 +15.9% 22.66 +33.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.44 3.83 -10.27% 4.88 -29.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.82 0.82 -0.06% 0.87 -5.76% Total Operating Expense 26.96 28.01 -3.77% 29.94 -9.98% Operating Income 3.35 -1.87 +279.31% -7.28 +145.96% Net Income Before Taxes 2.31 -2.6 +188.64% -8.18 +128.19% Net Income 1.8 -1.95 +191.98% -6.17 +129.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.38 -0.41 +192.68% -1.18 +132.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹30.3Cr

