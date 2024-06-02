Kimia Biosciences Q4 results : profit at ₹1.8Cr, Revenue increased by 33.71% YoY

Kimia Biosciences Q4 Results Live : Kimia Biosciences declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 33.71% & the profit came at ₹1.8cr. It is noteworthy that Kimia Biosciences had declared a loss of ₹6.17cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.27% q-o-q & decreased by 29.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 279.31% q-o-q & increased by 145.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.38 for Q4 which increased by 132.26% Y-o-Y.
Kimia Biosciences has delivered -2.28% return in the last 1 week, 12.62% return in the last 6 months, and 22.42% YTD return.
Currently, Kimia Biosciences has a market cap of ₹213.14 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹58.4 & ₹31.99 respectively.
Kimia Biosciences Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30.3
|26.14
|+15.9%
|22.66
|+33.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.44
|3.83
|-10.27%
|4.88
|-29.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.82
|0.82
|-0.06%
|0.87
|-5.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|26.96
|28.01
|-3.77%
|29.94
|-9.98%
|Operating Income
|3.35
|-1.87
|+279.31%
|-7.28
|+145.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.31
|-2.6
|+188.64%
|-8.18
|+128.19%
|Net Income
|1.8
|-1.95
|+191.98%
|-6.17
|+129.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.38
|-0.41
|+192.68%
|-1.18
|+132.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.8Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹30.3Cr
