Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kimia Biosciences Q4 results : profit at 1.8Cr, Revenue increased by 33.71% YoY

Kimia Biosciences Q4 results : profit at ₹1.8Cr, Revenue increased by 33.71% YoY

Livemint

Kimia Biosciences Q4 Results Live

Kimia Biosciences Q4 Results Live : Kimia Biosciences declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 33.71% & the profit came at 1.8cr. It is noteworthy that Kimia Biosciences had declared a loss of 6.17cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.27% q-o-q & decreased by 29.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 279.31% q-o-q & increased by 145.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.38 for Q4 which increased by 132.26% Y-o-Y.

Kimia Biosciences has delivered -2.28% return in the last 1 week, 12.62% return in the last 6 months, and 22.42% YTD return.

Currently, Kimia Biosciences has a market cap of 213.14 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 58.4 & 31.99 respectively.

Kimia Biosciences Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.326.14+15.9%22.66+33.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.443.83-10.27%4.88-29.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.820.82-0.06%0.87-5.76%
Total Operating Expense26.9628.01-3.77%29.94-9.98%
Operating Income3.35-1.87+279.31%-7.28+145.96%
Net Income Before Taxes2.31-2.6+188.64%-8.18+128.19%
Net Income1.8-1.95+191.98%-6.17+129.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.38-0.41+192.68%-1.18+132.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.8Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹30.3Cr

