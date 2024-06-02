Kinetic Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 42.01% YOY

Kinetic Engineering Q4 Results Live : Kinetic Engineering announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a 9.76% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company experienced a significant 42.01% decline in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Kinetic Engineering saw a growth of 18.66% in revenue but a slight 0.54% decrease in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 1.88% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 4.62% increase year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable 303.33% increase from the previous quarter but a substantial 54.34% decrease from the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at ₹0.39, reflecting a significant 70.71% drop year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of market performance, Kinetic Engineering delivered -1.59% return in the last week, 33.71% return in the last 6 months, and 29.11% return year-to-date.

As of now, Kinetic Engineering has a market capitalization of ₹390.71 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹211.7 and ₹98.15 respectively.

Kinetic Engineering Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 40.7 34.3 +18.66% 37.08 +9.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.21 5.31 -1.88% 4.98 +4.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.68 1.6 +5% 1.67 +0.6% Total Operating Expense 39.49 34 +16.15% 34.43 +14.7% Operating Income 1.21 0.3 +303.33% 2.65 -54.34% Net Income Before Taxes 1.04 0.94 +10.64% 1.74 -40.23% Net Income 1.01 1.02 -0.54% 1.74 -42.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.39 0.42 -7.14% 1.33 -70.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.01Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹40.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!