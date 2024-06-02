Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kinetic Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 42.01% YOY

Kinetic Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 42.01% YOY

Livemint

Kinetic Engineering Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.76% YoY & profit decreased by 42.01% YoY

Kinetic Engineering Q4 Results Live

Kinetic Engineering Q4 Results Live : Kinetic Engineering announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a 9.76% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the company experienced a significant 42.01% decline in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Kinetic Engineering saw a growth of 18.66% in revenue but a slight 0.54% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 1.88% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 4.62% increase year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable 303.33% increase from the previous quarter but a substantial 54.34% decrease from the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at 0.39, reflecting a significant 70.71% drop year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Kinetic Engineering delivered -1.59% return in the last week, 33.71% return in the last 6 months, and 29.11% return year-to-date.

As of now, Kinetic Engineering has a market capitalization of 390.71 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 211.7 and 98.15 respectively.

Kinetic Engineering Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue40.734.3+18.66%37.08+9.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.215.31-1.88%4.98+4.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.681.6+5%1.67+0.6%
Total Operating Expense39.4934+16.15%34.43+14.7%
Operating Income1.210.3+303.33%2.65-54.34%
Net Income Before Taxes1.040.94+10.64%1.74-40.23%
Net Income1.011.02-0.54%1.74-42.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.390.42-7.14%1.33-70.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.01Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹40.7Cr

