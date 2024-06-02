Kinetic Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 42.01% YOY

Kinetic Engineering Q4 Results Live : Kinetic Engineering announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a 9.76% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.
However, the company experienced a significant 42.01% decline in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Kinetic Engineering saw a growth of 18.66% in revenue but a slight 0.54% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 1.88% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 4.62% increase year-over-year.
Operating income witnessed a remarkable 303.33% increase from the previous quarter but a substantial 54.34% decrease from the same quarter last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at ₹0.39, reflecting a significant 70.71% drop year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, Kinetic Engineering delivered -1.59% return in the last week, 33.71% return in the last 6 months, and 29.11% return year-to-date.
As of now, Kinetic Engineering has a market capitalization of ₹390.71 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹211.7 and ₹98.15 respectively.
Kinetic Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|40.7
|34.3
|+18.66%
|37.08
|+9.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.21
|5.31
|-1.88%
|4.98
|+4.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.68
|1.6
|+5%
|1.67
|+0.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|39.49
|34
|+16.15%
|34.43
|+14.7%
|Operating Income
|1.21
|0.3
|+303.33%
|2.65
|-54.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.04
|0.94
|+10.64%
|1.74
|-40.23%
|Net Income
|1.01
|1.02
|-0.54%
|1.74
|-42.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.39
|0.42
|-7.14%
|1.33
|-70.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.01Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹40.7Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!