Kings Infra Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.77% YoY

Kings Infra Ventures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 50.96% & the profit increased by 0.77% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.43% and the profit decreased by 32.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.89% q-o-q & increased by 7.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.92% q-o-q & increased by 12.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.62 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Kings Infra Ventures has delivered -5.46% return in the last 1 week, 63.97% return in the last 6 months, and 22.98% YTD return.

Currently, Kings Infra Ventures has a market cap of 500.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of 236.8 & 80.25 respectively.

Kings Infra Ventures Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22.8121.23+7.43%15.11+50.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.260.23+10.89%0.24+7.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.110.11+6.78%0.07+66.76%
Total Operating Expense20.0917.5+14.75%12.68+58.41%
Operating Income2.733.73-26.92%2.43+12.12%
Net Income Before Taxes1.962.93-32.87%1.95+0.89%
Net Income1.462.18-32.95%1.45+0.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.620.93-33.33%0.62-0%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.46Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹22.81Cr

