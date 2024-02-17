Kings Infra Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.77% YoY

Kings Infra Ventures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 50.96% & the profit increased by 0.77% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.43% and the profit decreased by 32.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.89% q-o-q & increased by 7.35% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 26.92% q-o-q & increased by 12.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.62 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Kings Infra Ventures has delivered -5.46% return in the last 1 week, 63.97% return in the last 6 months, and 22.98% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Kings Infra Ventures has a market cap of ₹500.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹236.8 & ₹80.25 respectively.

Kings Infra Ventures Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22.81 21.23 +7.43% 15.11 +50.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.26 0.23 +10.89% 0.24 +7.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.11 0.11 +6.78% 0.07 +66.76% Total Operating Expense 20.09 17.5 +14.75% 12.68 +58.41% Operating Income 2.73 3.73 -26.92% 2.43 +12.12% Net Income Before Taxes 1.96 2.93 -32.87% 1.95 +0.89% Net Income 1.46 2.18 -32.95% 1.45 +0.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.62 0.93 -33.33% 0.62 -0%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.46Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹22.81Cr

