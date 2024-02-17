Kings Infra Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.77% YoY

Kings Infra Ventures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 50.96% & the profit increased by 0.77% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.43% and the profit decreased by 32.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.89% q-o-q & increased by 7.35% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 26.92% q-o-q & increased by 12.12% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.62 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
Kings Infra Ventures has delivered -5.46% return in the last 1 week, 63.97% return in the last 6 months, and 22.98% YTD return.
Currently, Kings Infra Ventures has a market cap of ₹500.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹236.8 & ₹80.25 respectively.
Kings Infra Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22.81
|21.23
|+7.43%
|15.11
|+50.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.26
|0.23
|+10.89%
|0.24
|+7.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.11
|0.11
|+6.78%
|0.07
|+66.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|20.09
|17.5
|+14.75%
|12.68
|+58.41%
|Operating Income
|2.73
|3.73
|-26.92%
|2.43
|+12.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.96
|2.93
|-32.87%
|1.95
|+0.89%
|Net Income
|1.46
|2.18
|-32.95%
|1.45
|+0.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.62
|0.93
|-33.33%
|0.62
|-0%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.46Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹22.81Cr
