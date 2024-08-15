KIOCL Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 12.61% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
KIOCL Q1 Results Live : KIOCL Q1 Results Live: KIOCL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 70.61% YoY while the loss decreased by 12.61% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 60.4% and the loss increased by 18.2%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 7.56% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 5.43% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a mixed performance in terms of operational costs.

Operating income was down by 74.75% q-o-q but showed an increase of 18.85% Y-o-Y. This suggests that while the short-term performance has been impacted, the company has shown some resilience over the longer term.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is -0.83, which represents a 12.63% increase Y-o-Y. Despite the negative EPS, the improvement indicates a reduction in losses per share.

KIOCL has delivered a -2.19% return in the last 1 week, -3.86% return over the last 6 months, and a 12.83% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the stock's volatility and the mixed investor sentiment.

Currently, KIOCL has a market cap of 25245.98 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 577.35 & 209.25 respectively. This places the company in a significant position within its market despite the recent financial challenges.

KIOCL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue147.37372.18-60.4%501.44-70.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total40.5843.9-7.56%38.49+5.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.087.18+12.53%6.47+24.88%
Total Operating Expense204.32404.77-49.52%571.62-64.26%
Operating Income-56.95-32.59-74.75%-70.18+18.85%
Net Income Before Taxes-48.63-21.06-130.91%-61.68+21.16%
Net Income-50.72-42.91-18.2%-58.04+12.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.83-0.71-16.9%-0.95+12.63%
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
