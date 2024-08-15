KIOCL Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 12.61% YoY

KIOCL Q1 Results Live : KIOCL Q1 Results Live: KIOCL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 70.61% YoY while the loss decreased by 12.61% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 60.4% and the loss increased by 18.2%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 7.56% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 5.43% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a mixed performance in terms of operational costs.

Operating income was down by 74.75% q-o-q but showed an increase of 18.85% Y-o-Y. This suggests that while the short-term performance has been impacted, the company has shown some resilience over the longer term.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹-0.83, which represents a 12.63% increase Y-o-Y. Despite the negative EPS, the improvement indicates a reduction in losses per share.

KIOCL has delivered a -2.19% return in the last 1 week, -3.86% return over the last 6 months, and a 12.83% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the stock's volatility and the mixed investor sentiment.

Currently, KIOCL has a market cap of ₹25245.98 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹577.35 & ₹209.25 respectively. This places the company in a significant position within its market despite the recent financial challenges.

KIOCL Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 147.37 372.18 -60.4% 501.44 -70.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 40.58 43.9 -7.56% 38.49 +5.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.08 7.18 +12.53% 6.47 +24.88% Total Operating Expense 204.32 404.77 -49.52% 571.62 -64.26% Operating Income -56.95 -32.59 -74.75% -70.18 +18.85% Net Income Before Taxes -48.63 -21.06 -130.91% -61.68 +21.16% Net Income -50.72 -42.91 -18.2% -58.04 +12.61% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.83 -0.71 -16.9% -0.95 +12.63%