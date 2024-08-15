KIOCL Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 12.61% YoY

KIOCL Q1 Results Live : KIOCL Q1 Results Live: KIOCL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 70.61% YoY while the loss decreased by 12.61% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 60.4% and the loss increased by 18.2%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 7.56% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 5.43% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a mixed performance in terms of operational costs.
Operating income was down by 74.75% q-o-q but showed an increase of 18.85% Y-o-Y. This suggests that while the short-term performance has been impacted, the company has shown some resilience over the longer term.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹-0.83, which represents a 12.63% increase Y-o-Y. Despite the negative EPS, the improvement indicates a reduction in losses per share.
KIOCL has delivered a -2.19% return in the last 1 week, -3.86% return over the last 6 months, and a 12.83% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the stock's volatility and the mixed investor sentiment.
Currently, KIOCL has a market cap of ₹25245.98 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹577.35 & ₹209.25 respectively. This places the company in a significant position within its market despite the recent financial challenges.
KIOCL Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|147.37
|372.18
|-60.4%
|501.44
|-70.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|40.58
|43.9
|-7.56%
|38.49
|+5.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.08
|7.18
|+12.53%
|6.47
|+24.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|204.32
|404.77
|-49.52%
|571.62
|-64.26%
|Operating Income
|-56.95
|-32.59
|-74.75%
|-70.18
|+18.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-48.63
|-21.06
|-130.91%
|-61.68
|+21.16%
|Net Income
|-50.72
|-42.91
|-18.2%
|-58.04
|+12.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.83
|-0.71
|-16.9%
|-0.95
|+12.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-50.72Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹147.37Cr
