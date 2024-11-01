KIOCL Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 223.56% YOY

Published1 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
KIOCL Q2 Results Live

KIOCL Q2 Results Live : KIOCL declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, revealing a staggering decline in revenue and a significant increase in losses. The company reported a topline decrease of 96.26% year-over-year, while losses surged by 223.56%, raising concerns among investors.

In comparison to the previous quarter, KIOCL's revenue fell by 89.05%, and losses increased by 36.46%. The dramatic shift in financial performance has left analysts questioning the company's operational strategies and market conditions.

Despite a slight reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 3.52% quarter-over-quarter and 6.02% year-over-year, the overall financial outlook remains bleak. The operating income also took a hit, down 35.52% from the previous quarter and a staggering 192.02% year-over-year.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at -1.14, reflecting a decrease of 225.71% year-over-year, further emphasizing the financial struggles faced by KIOCL.

KIOCL's stock performance has been disappointing, with a return of just 0.66% over the past week, a decline of 21.37% over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of -8.54%. This trend is likely to raise eyebrows among shareholders and potential investors.

Currently, KIOCL boasts a market capitalization of 20,462.98 Crores, with a 52-week high of 577.35 and a low of 302.80. The stark contrast in these figures highlights the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company's future.

KIOCL Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.14147.37-89.05%431.24-96.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.1540.58-3.52%41.66-6.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.938.08+22.9%6.99+42.06%
Total Operating Expense93.32204.32-54.33%457.67-79.61%
Operating Income-77.18-56.95-35.52%-26.43-192.02%
Net Income Before Taxes-69.72-48.63-43.37%-17.92-289.06%
Net Income-69.21-50.72-36.46%-21.39-223.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.14-0.83-37.35%-0.35-225.71%
FAQs
₹-69.21Cr
₹16.14Cr
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
      Popular in Companies

