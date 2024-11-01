KIOCL Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 223.56% YOY

KIOCL Q2 Results Live : KIOCL declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, revealing a staggering decline in revenue and a significant increase in losses. The company reported a topline decrease of 96.26% year-over-year, while losses surged by 223.56%, raising concerns among investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, KIOCL's revenue fell by 89.05%, and losses increased by 36.46%. The dramatic shift in financial performance has left analysts questioning the company's operational strategies and market conditions.

Despite a slight reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 3.52% quarter-over-quarter and 6.02% year-over-year, the overall financial outlook remains bleak. The operating income also took a hit, down 35.52% from the previous quarter and a staggering 192.02% year-over-year.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹-1.14, reflecting a decrease of 225.71% year-over-year, further emphasizing the financial struggles faced by KIOCL.

KIOCL's stock performance has been disappointing, with a return of just 0.66% over the past week, a decline of 21.37% over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of -8.54%. This trend is likely to raise eyebrows among shareholders and potential investors.

Currently, KIOCL boasts a market capitalization of ₹20,462.98 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹577.35 and a low of ₹302.80. The stark contrast in these figures highlights the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company's future.

KIOCL Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.14 147.37 -89.05% 431.24 -96.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.15 40.58 -3.52% 41.66 -6.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.93 8.08 +22.9% 6.99 +42.06% Total Operating Expense 93.32 204.32 -54.33% 457.67 -79.61% Operating Income -77.18 -56.95 -35.52% -26.43 -192.02% Net Income Before Taxes -69.72 -48.63 -43.37% -17.92 -289.06% Net Income -69.21 -50.72 -36.46% -21.39 -223.56% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.14 -0.83 -37.35% -0.35 -225.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-69.21Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹16.14Cr

