KIOCL Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 223.56% YOY

KIOCL Q2 Results Live : KIOCL declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, revealing a staggering decline in revenue and a significant increase in losses. The company reported a topline decrease of 96.26% year-over-year, while losses surged by 223.56%, raising concerns among investors.
In comparison to the previous quarter, KIOCL's revenue fell by 89.05%, and losses increased by 36.46%. The dramatic shift in financial performance has left analysts questioning the company's operational strategies and market conditions.
Despite a slight reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which declined by 3.52% quarter-over-quarter and 6.02% year-over-year, the overall financial outlook remains bleak. The operating income also took a hit, down 35.52% from the previous quarter and a staggering 192.02% year-over-year.
The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹-1.14, reflecting a decrease of 225.71% year-over-year, further emphasizing the financial struggles faced by KIOCL.
KIOCL's stock performance has been disappointing, with a return of just 0.66% over the past week, a decline of 21.37% over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of -8.54%. This trend is likely to raise eyebrows among shareholders and potential investors.
Currently, KIOCL boasts a market capitalization of ₹20,462.98 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹577.35 and a low of ₹302.80. The stark contrast in these figures highlights the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company's future.
KIOCL Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.14
|147.37
|-89.05%
|431.24
|-96.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.15
|40.58
|-3.52%
|41.66
|-6.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.93
|8.08
|+22.9%
|6.99
|+42.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|93.32
|204.32
|-54.33%
|457.67
|-79.61%
|Operating Income
|-77.18
|-56.95
|-35.52%
|-26.43
|-192.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-69.72
|-48.63
|-43.37%
|-17.92
|-289.06%
|Net Income
|-69.21
|-50.72
|-36.46%
|-21.39
|-223.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.14
|-0.83
|-37.35%
|-0.35
|-225.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-69.21Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.14Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar