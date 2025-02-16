KIOCL Q3 Results 2025:KIOCL declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in topline by 67.14%, with a loss of ₹47.79cr. This marks a stark contrast from the profit of ₹39.03cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Interestingly, KIOCL's revenue saw an impressive growth of 1018.65% compared to the previous quarter, indicating a potential recovery from prior setbacks.

KIOCL Q3 Results

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 2.15% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 0.26% year-on-year, reflecting some cost management efforts.

Operating income exhibited a quarterly increase of 29.83%, although it faced a severe decline of 284.34% year-on-year, further emphasizing the challenges KIOCL is currently facing.

For Q3, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.79, which represents a drastic decrease of 223.44% year-on-year, signaling ongoing financial struggles.

KIOCL has experienced a turbulent period, delivering -18.63% return in the last week, -35.93% return over the past six months, and a -34.79% return year-to-date.

As of now, KIOCL boasts a market capitalization of ₹15873.21 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹577.35 and a low of ₹257.5, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance.

KIOCL Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 180.55 16.14 +1018.65% 549.48 -67.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.31 39.15 -2.15% 38.41 -0.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.69 9.93 +7.65% 6.78 +57.67% Total Operating Expense 234.71 93.32 +151.51% 520.1 -54.87% Operating Income -54.16 -77.18 +29.83% 29.38 -284.34% Net Income Before Taxes -47.22 -69.72 +32.27% 36.96 -227.76% Net Income -47.79 -69.21 +30.95% 39.03 -222.44% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.79 -1.14 +30.7% 0.64 -223.44%