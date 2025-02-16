KIOCL Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹47.79Cr, Revenue decreased by 67.14% YoY

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
KIOCL Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

KIOCL Q3 Results 2025:KIOCL declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in topline by 67.14%, with a loss of 47.79cr. This marks a stark contrast from the profit of 39.03cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Interestingly, KIOCL's revenue saw an impressive growth of 1018.65% compared to the previous quarter, indicating a potential recovery from prior setbacks.

KIOCL Q3 Results

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 2.15% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 0.26% year-on-year, reflecting some cost management efforts.

Operating income exhibited a quarterly increase of 29.83%, although it faced a severe decline of 284.34% year-on-year, further emphasizing the challenges KIOCL is currently facing.

For Q3, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -0.79, which represents a drastic decrease of 223.44% year-on-year, signaling ongoing financial struggles.

KIOCL has experienced a turbulent period, delivering -18.63% return in the last week, -35.93% return over the past six months, and a -34.79% return year-to-date.

As of now, KIOCL boasts a market capitalization of 15873.21 Cr, with a 52-week high of 577.35 and a low of 257.5, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance.

KIOCL Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue180.5516.14+1018.65%549.48-67.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.3139.15-2.15%38.41-0.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.699.93+7.65%6.78+57.67%
Total Operating Expense234.7193.32+151.51%520.1-54.87%
Operating Income-54.16-77.18+29.83%29.38-284.34%
Net Income Before Taxes-47.22-69.72+32.27%36.96-227.76%
Net Income-47.79-69.21+30.95%39.03-222.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.79-1.14+30.7%0.64-223.44%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-47.79Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹180.55Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
