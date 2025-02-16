KIOCL Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹47.79Cr, Revenue decreased by 67.14% YoY

KIOCL Q3 Results 2025:KIOCL declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in topline by 67.14%, with a loss of ₹47.79cr. This marks a stark contrast from the profit of ₹39.03cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Interestingly, KIOCL's revenue saw an impressive growth of 1018.65% compared to the previous quarter, indicating a potential recovery from prior setbacks.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 2.15% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 0.26% year-on-year, reflecting some cost management efforts.
Operating income exhibited a quarterly increase of 29.83%, although it faced a severe decline of 284.34% year-on-year, further emphasizing the challenges KIOCL is currently facing.
For Q3, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.79, which represents a drastic decrease of 223.44% year-on-year, signaling ongoing financial struggles.
KIOCL has experienced a turbulent period, delivering -18.63% return in the last week, -35.93% return over the past six months, and a -34.79% return year-to-date.
As of now, KIOCL boasts a market capitalization of ₹15873.21 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹577.35 and a low of ₹257.5, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance.
KIOCL Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|180.55
|16.14
|+1018.65%
|549.48
|-67.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|38.31
|39.15
|-2.15%
|38.41
|-0.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.69
|9.93
|+7.65%
|6.78
|+57.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|234.71
|93.32
|+151.51%
|520.1
|-54.87%
|Operating Income
|-54.16
|-77.18
|+29.83%
|29.38
|-284.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-47.22
|-69.72
|+32.27%
|36.96
|-227.76%
|Net Income
|-47.79
|-69.21
|+30.95%
|39.03
|-222.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.79
|-1.14
|+30.7%
|0.64
|-223.44%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-47.79Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹180.55Cr