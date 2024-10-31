Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 89.68% YoY

Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.44% YoY & profit increased by 89.68% YoY.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Results Live
Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Results Live

Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Results Live : Kirloskar Brothers has reported impressive financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year, declaring a significant increase in both revenue and profit. On October 29, 2024, the company revealed that its topline surged by 13.44% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 89.68%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed modest growth of 0.48%, and profit experienced a substantial increase of 46.85%.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.97% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.51% year-over-year, indicating a controlled management of overhead costs amidst growing operations.

In terms of operating income, Kirloskar Brothers demonstrated robust performance, with an increase of 32.96% from the previous quarter and a year-over-year rise of 58.37%. This strong operational performance contributed to the company's bottom line, resulting in an earnings per share (EPS) of 12.05 for Q2, reflecting an increase of 89.77% year-over-year.

The market has responded positively to these results, with Kirloskar Brothers delivering a return of 4.56% in the past week, a remarkable 38.02% return over the last six months, and an outstanding 104.03% year-to-date return. This performance has bolstered investor confidence, pushing the company's market capitalization to 14,388.1 crore.

Currently, Kirloskar Brothers is trading with a 52-week high of 2,684 and a low of 803.25, showcasing the volatility and potential for growth within the company's stock as it continues to deliver strong financial results.

Kirloskar Brothers Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1035.81030.9+0.48%913.1+13.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total176.2174.5+0.97%167+5.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization2221.3+3.29%18.9+16.4%
Total Operating Expense915.6940.5-2.65%837.2+9.36%
Operating Income120.290.4+32.96%75.9+58.37%
Net Income Before Taxes128.899.9+28.93%72.5+77.66%
Net Income95.665.1+46.85%50.4+89.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.058.2+46.96%6.35+89.77%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹95.6Cr
₹1035.8Cr
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
