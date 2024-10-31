Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 89.68% YoY

Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Results Live : Kirloskar Brothers has reported impressive financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year, declaring a significant increase in both revenue and profit. On October 29, 2024, the company revealed that its topline surged by 13.44% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 89.68%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed modest growth of 0.48%, and profit experienced a substantial increase of 46.85%.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.97% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.51% year-over-year, indicating a controlled management of overhead costs amidst growing operations.

In terms of operating income, Kirloskar Brothers demonstrated robust performance, with an increase of 32.96% from the previous quarter and a year-over-year rise of 58.37%. This strong operational performance contributed to the company's bottom line, resulting in an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹12.05 for Q2, reflecting an increase of 89.77% year-over-year.

The market has responded positively to these results, with Kirloskar Brothers delivering a return of 4.56% in the past week, a remarkable 38.02% return over the last six months, and an outstanding 104.03% year-to-date return. This performance has bolstered investor confidence, pushing the company's market capitalization to ₹14,388.1 crore.

Currently, Kirloskar Brothers is trading with a 52-week high of ₹2,684 and a low of ₹803.25, showcasing the volatility and potential for growth within the company's stock as it continues to deliver strong financial results.

Kirloskar Brothers Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1035.8 1030.9 +0.48% 913.1 +13.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 176.2 174.5 +0.97% 167 +5.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 22 21.3 +3.29% 18.9 +16.4% Total Operating Expense 915.6 940.5 -2.65% 837.2 +9.36% Operating Income 120.2 90.4 +32.96% 75.9 +58.37% Net Income Before Taxes 128.8 99.9 +28.93% 72.5 +77.66% Net Income 95.6 65.1 +46.85% 50.4 +89.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.05 8.2 +46.96% 6.35 +89.77%