Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 89.68% YoY

Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Results Live : Kirloskar Brothers has reported impressive financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year, declaring a significant increase in both revenue and profit. On October 29, 2024, the company revealed that its topline surged by 13.44% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 89.68%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed modest growth of 0.48%, and profit experienced a substantial increase of 46.85%.
The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.97% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.51% year-over-year, indicating a controlled management of overhead costs amidst growing operations.
In terms of operating income, Kirloskar Brothers demonstrated robust performance, with an increase of 32.96% from the previous quarter and a year-over-year rise of 58.37%. This strong operational performance contributed to the company's bottom line, resulting in an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹12.05 for Q2, reflecting an increase of 89.77% year-over-year.
The market has responded positively to these results, with Kirloskar Brothers delivering a return of 4.56% in the past week, a remarkable 38.02% return over the last six months, and an outstanding 104.03% year-to-date return. This performance has bolstered investor confidence, pushing the company's market capitalization to ₹14,388.1 crore.
Currently, Kirloskar Brothers is trading with a 52-week high of ₹2,684 and a low of ₹803.25, showcasing the volatility and potential for growth within the company's stock as it continues to deliver strong financial results.
Kirloskar Brothers Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1035.8
|1030.9
|+0.48%
|913.1
|+13.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|176.2
|174.5
|+0.97%
|167
|+5.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22
|21.3
|+3.29%
|18.9
|+16.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|915.6
|940.5
|-2.65%
|837.2
|+9.36%
|Operating Income
|120.2
|90.4
|+32.96%
|75.9
|+58.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|128.8
|99.9
|+28.93%
|72.5
|+77.66%
|Net Income
|95.6
|65.1
|+46.85%
|50.4
|+89.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.05
|8.2
|+46.96%
|6.35
|+89.77%
