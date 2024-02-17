Kirloskar Brothers Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 7.67% YOY

Kirloskar Brothers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.76% & the profit decreased by 7.67% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.66% and the profit increased by 62.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.38% q-o-q & increased by 14.85% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 38.08% q-o-q & decreased by 17.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.14 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 12.28% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Brothers has delivered -11.13% return in the last 1 week, 9.17% return in last 6 months and 1.48% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Kirloskar Brothers has a market cap of ₹7156.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1061.55 & ₹353.7 respectively.

Kirloskar Brothers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 964.8 913.1 +5.66% 957.5 +0.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 164.7 167 -1.38% 143.4 +14.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.7 18.9 +9.52% 17.6 +17.61% Total Operating Expense 860 837.2 +2.72% 830 +3.61% Operating Income 104.8 75.9 +38.08% 127.5 -17.8% Net Income Before Taxes 114.3 72.5 +57.66% 119.4 -4.27% Net Income 81.9 50.4 +62.5% 88.7 -7.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.14 6.35 +59.62% 11.55 -12.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹81.9Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹964.8Cr

