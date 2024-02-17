Kirloskar Brothers Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 7.67% YOY

Kirloskar Brothers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.76% & the profit decreased by 7.67% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.66% and the profit increased by 62.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.38% q-o-q & increased by 14.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 38.08% q-o-q & decreased by 17.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.14 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 12.28% Y-o-Y.
Kirloskar Brothers has delivered -11.13% return in the last 1 week, 9.17% return in last 6 months and 1.48% YTD return.
Currently the Kirloskar Brothers has a market cap of ₹7156.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1061.55 & ₹353.7 respectively.
Kirloskar Brothers Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|964.8
|913.1
|+5.66%
|957.5
|+0.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|164.7
|167
|-1.38%
|143.4
|+14.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.7
|18.9
|+9.52%
|17.6
|+17.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|860
|837.2
|+2.72%
|830
|+3.61%
|Operating Income
|104.8
|75.9
|+38.08%
|127.5
|-17.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|114.3
|72.5
|+57.66%
|119.4
|-4.27%
|Net Income
|81.9
|50.4
|+62.5%
|88.7
|-7.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.14
|6.35
|+59.62%
|11.55
|-12.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹81.9Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹964.8Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!