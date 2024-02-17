Hello User
Kirloskar Brothers Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 7.67% YOY

Livemint

Kirloskar Brothers Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kirloskar Brothers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.76% & the profit decreased by 7.67% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.66% and the profit increased by 62.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.38% q-o-q & increased by 14.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 38.08% q-o-q & decreased by 17.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.14 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 12.28% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Brothers has delivered -11.13% return in the last 1 week, 9.17% return in last 6 months and 1.48% YTD return.

Currently the Kirloskar Brothers has a market cap of 7156.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1061.55 & 353.7 respectively.

Kirloskar Brothers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue964.8913.1+5.66%957.5+0.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total164.7167-1.38%143.4+14.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.718.9+9.52%17.6+17.61%
Total Operating Expense860837.2+2.72%830+3.61%
Operating Income104.875.9+38.08%127.5-17.8%
Net Income Before Taxes114.372.5+57.66%119.4-4.27%
Net Income81.950.4+62.5%88.7-7.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.146.35+59.62%11.55-12.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹81.9Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹964.8Cr

