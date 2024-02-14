Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kirloskar Electric Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.33% YOY

Kirloskar Electric Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.33% YOY

Livemint

Kirloskar Electric Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.92% YoY & profit decreased by 55.33% YoY

Kirloskar Electric Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kirloskar Electric Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.92% & the profit decreased by 55.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.16% and the profit decreased by 71.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.63% q-o-q & increased by 20.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 59.64% q-o-q & decreased by 30.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.23 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 54.9% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Electric Company has delivered -19.54% return in the last 1 week, -0.21% return in the last 6 months, and 4.88% YTD return.

Currently, Kirloskar Electric Company has a market cap of 771.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 163.95 & 64.9 respectively.

Kirloskar Electric Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue126.07145.18-13.16%115.75+8.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.3818.59+9.63%16.97+20.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.221.28-4.69%1.23-0.81%
Total Operating Expense121.59134.08-9.32%109.33+11.21%
Operating Income4.4811.1-59.64%6.42-30.22%
Net Income Before Taxes1.515.32-71.62%3.38-55.33%
Net Income1.515.32-71.62%3.38-55.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.230.8-71.25%0.51-54.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.51Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹126.07Cr

