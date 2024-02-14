Kirloskar Electric Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.33% YOY

Kirloskar Electric Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.92% & the profit decreased by 55.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.16% and the profit decreased by 71.62%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.63% q-o-q & increased by 20.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 59.64% q-o-q & decreased by 30.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.23 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 54.9% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Electric Company has delivered -19.54% return in the last 1 week, -0.21% return in the last 6 months, and 4.88% YTD return.

Currently, Kirloskar Electric Company has a market cap of ₹771.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹163.95 & ₹64.9 respectively.

Kirloskar Electric Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 126.07 145.18 -13.16% 115.75 +8.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.38 18.59 +9.63% 16.97 +20.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.22 1.28 -4.69% 1.23 -0.81% Total Operating Expense 121.59 134.08 -9.32% 109.33 +11.21% Operating Income 4.48 11.1 -59.64% 6.42 -30.22% Net Income Before Taxes 1.51 5.32 -71.62% 3.38 -55.33% Net Income 1.51 5.32 -71.62% 3.38 -55.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.23 0.8 -71.25% 0.51 -54.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.51Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹126.07Cr

