Kirloskar Electric Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.33% YOY

Kirloskar Electric Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.92% & the profit decreased by 55.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.16% and the profit decreased by 71.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.63% q-o-q & increased by 20.09% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 59.64% q-o-q & decreased by 30.22% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.23 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 54.9% Y-o-Y.
Kirloskar Electric Company has delivered -19.54% return in the last 1 week, -0.21% return in the last 6 months, and 4.88% YTD return.
Currently, Kirloskar Electric Company has a market cap of ₹771.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹163.95 & ₹64.9 respectively.
Kirloskar Electric Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|126.07
|145.18
|-13.16%
|115.75
|+8.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.38
|18.59
|+9.63%
|16.97
|+20.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.22
|1.28
|-4.69%
|1.23
|-0.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|121.59
|134.08
|-9.32%
|109.33
|+11.21%
|Operating Income
|4.48
|11.1
|-59.64%
|6.42
|-30.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.51
|5.32
|-71.62%
|3.38
|-55.33%
|Net Income
|1.51
|5.32
|-71.62%
|3.38
|-55.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.23
|0.8
|-71.25%
|0.51
|-54.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.51Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹126.07Cr
