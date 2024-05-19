Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 77.89% YOY

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q4 Results Live : Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.89% & the profit decreased by 77.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.79% and the profit decreased by 74.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.21% q-o-q & decreased by 7.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 60.69% q-o-q & decreased by 61.73% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.32 for Q4 which decreased by 63.32% Y-o-Y.
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has delivered 7.61% return in the last 1 week, 20.81% return in last 6 months and 9.1% YTD return.
Currently the Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has a market cap of ₹8423.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹650 & ₹400 respectively.
As of 19 May, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1535.92
|1548.21
|-0.79%
|1565.56
|-1.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|82.42
|88.82
|-7.21%
|88.94
|-7.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|72.2
|63.46
|+13.77%
|47.92
|+50.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|1469.66
|1379.65
|+6.52%
|1392.43
|+5.55%
|Operating Income
|66.26
|168.56
|-60.69%
|173.13
|-61.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|36
|147.88
|-75.66%
|159.02
|-77.36%
|Net Income
|19.51
|76.33
|-74.44%
|88.23
|-77.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.32
|5.43
|-57.22%
|6.33
|-63.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹19.51Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1535.92Cr
