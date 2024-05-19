Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 77.89% YOY

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q4 Results Live : Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.89% & the profit decreased by 77.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.79% and the profit decreased by 74.44%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.21% q-o-q & decreased by 7.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 60.69% q-o-q & decreased by 61.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.32 for Q4 which decreased by 63.32% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has delivered 7.61% return in the last 1 week, 20.81% return in last 6 months and 9.1% YTD return.

Currently the Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has a market cap of ₹8423.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹650 & ₹400 respectively.

As of 19 May, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1535.92 1548.21 -0.79% 1565.56 -1.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 82.42 88.82 -7.21% 88.94 -7.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 72.2 63.46 +13.77% 47.92 +50.67% Total Operating Expense 1469.66 1379.65 +6.52% 1392.43 +5.55% Operating Income 66.26 168.56 -60.69% 173.13 -61.73% Net Income Before Taxes 36 147.88 -75.66% 159.02 -77.36% Net Income 19.51 76.33 -74.44% 88.23 -77.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.32 5.43 -57.22% 6.33 -63.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹19.51Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1535.92Cr

