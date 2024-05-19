Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 77.89% YOY

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 77.89% YOY

Livemint

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.89% YoY & profit decreased by 77.89% YoY

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q4 Results Live

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q4 Results Live : Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.89% & the profit decreased by 77.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.79% and the profit decreased by 74.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.21% q-o-q & decreased by 7.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 60.69% q-o-q & decreased by 61.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.32 for Q4 which decreased by 63.32% Y-o-Y.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has delivered 7.61% return in the last 1 week, 20.81% return in last 6 months and 9.1% YTD return.

Currently the Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has a market cap of 8423.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of 650 & 400 respectively.

As of 19 May, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1535.921548.21-0.79%1565.56-1.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.4288.82-7.21%88.94-7.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization72.263.46+13.77%47.92+50.67%
Total Operating Expense1469.661379.65+6.52%1392.43+5.55%
Operating Income66.26168.56-60.69%173.13-61.73%
Net Income Before Taxes36147.88-75.66%159.02-77.36%
Net Income19.5176.33-74.44%88.23-77.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.325.43-57.22%6.33-63.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.51Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1535.92Cr

