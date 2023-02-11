Kirloskar Industries PAT up 57%, net income up 71% in Q3, 50% dividend declared
- With a market valuation of ₹2,092.92 Cr, Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry.
With a market valuation of ₹2,092.92 Cr, Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry. The business has made a name for itself in the wind energy generation industry. Today, the corporation announced its third-quarter results and a 50% dividend for the fiscal year 2022-2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×