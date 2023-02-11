Kirloskar Industries PAT up 57%, net income up 71% in Q3, 50% dividend declared

Commenting on the Q3 and nine months results, Mr.Mahesh Chhabria, Managing Director, KIL, said “This was a good quarter for Kirloskar industries as we moved ahead on our business plan. We divested our holding in Swaraj Engines Ltd this quarter. We plan to invest the proceeds from this transaction in our business and group companies/subsidiaries, in the due course. Our real estate venture Avante Spaces Ltd. is moving ahead as planned. Also, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries and ISMT announced the merger last week. We are positive on the business prospects of both subsidiaries."