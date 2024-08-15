Kirloskar Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.81% YoY

Kirloskar Industries Q1 Results Live : Kirloskar Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue increased by 3.36% year-over-year (YoY), but the profit took a significant hit, falling by 29.81% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.81%, and profit saw a steep decline of 54.31%.

The company faced rising operational costs, with Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses increasing by 4.44% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 15.46% YoY. This rise in expenses contributed to a decrease in operating income, which fell by 16.71% QoQ and 27.24% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹27.2, marking a decrease of 30.99% YoY. Despite this, Kirloskar Industries has shown resilience in the stock market, delivering a 3.42% return over the last week, a 40.16% return over the last six months, and an impressive 61.11% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Kirloskar Industries currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹5654.84 crore. The company’s stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹6698.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2857.6, reflecting a broad range of investor sentiment over the past year.

Kirloskar Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1558.96 1728.6 -9.81% 1508.23 +3.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 97.11 92.98 +4.44% 84.11 +15.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 61.36 72.81 -15.73% 47.35 +29.59% Total Operating Expense 1441.65 1587.75 -9.2% 1347.01 +7.03% Operating Income 117.31 140.85 -16.71% 161.22 -27.24% Net Income Before Taxes 96.1 116.28 -17.35% 141.64 -32.15% Net Income 28.54 62.46 -54.31% 40.66 -29.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.2 75.55 -63.99% 39.42 -30.99%