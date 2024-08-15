Kirloskar Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.81% YoY

Kirloskar Industries Q1 Results Live : Kirloskar Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue increased by 3.36% year-over-year (YoY), but the profit took a significant hit, falling by 29.81% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.81%, and profit saw a steep decline of 54.31%.
The company faced rising operational costs, with Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses increasing by 4.44% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 15.46% YoY. This rise in expenses contributed to a decrease in operating income, which fell by 16.71% QoQ and 27.24% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹27.2, marking a decrease of 30.99% YoY. Despite this, Kirloskar Industries has shown resilience in the stock market, delivering a 3.42% return over the last week, a 40.16% return over the last six months, and an impressive 61.11% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Kirloskar Industries currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹5654.84 crore. The company’s stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹6698.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2857.6, reflecting a broad range of investor sentiment over the past year.
Kirloskar Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1558.96
|1728.6
|-9.81%
|1508.23
|+3.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|97.11
|92.98
|+4.44%
|84.11
|+15.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|61.36
|72.81
|-15.73%
|47.35
|+29.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|1441.65
|1587.75
|-9.2%
|1347.01
|+7.03%
|Operating Income
|117.31
|140.85
|-16.71%
|161.22
|-27.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|96.1
|116.28
|-17.35%
|141.64
|-32.15%
|Net Income
|28.54
|62.46
|-54.31%
|40.66
|-29.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.2
|75.55
|-63.99%
|39.42
|-30.99%
