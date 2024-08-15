Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kirloskar Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.81% YoY

Kirloskar Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.81% YoY

Livemint

Kirloskar Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.36% YoY & profit decreased by 29.81% YoY

Kirloskar Industries Q1 Results Live

Kirloskar Industries Q1 Results Live : Kirloskar Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue increased by 3.36% year-over-year (YoY), but the profit took a significant hit, falling by 29.81% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.81%, and profit saw a steep decline of 54.31%.

The company faced rising operational costs, with Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses increasing by 4.44% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 15.46% YoY. This rise in expenses contributed to a decrease in operating income, which fell by 16.71% QoQ and 27.24% YoY.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 27.2, marking a decrease of 30.99% YoY. Despite this, Kirloskar Industries has shown resilience in the stock market, delivering a 3.42% return over the last week, a 40.16% return over the last six months, and an impressive 61.11% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Kirloskar Industries currently boasts a market capitalization of 5654.84 crore. The company’s stock has reached a 52-week high of 6698.9 and a 52-week low of 2857.6, reflecting a broad range of investor sentiment over the past year.

Kirloskar Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1558.961728.6-9.81%1508.23+3.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total97.1192.98+4.44%84.11+15.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization61.3672.81-15.73%47.35+29.59%
Total Operating Expense1441.651587.75-9.2%1347.01+7.03%
Operating Income117.31140.85-16.71%161.22-27.24%
Net Income Before Taxes96.1116.28-17.35%141.64-32.15%
Net Income28.5462.46-54.31%40.66-29.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.275.55-63.99%39.42-30.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹28.54Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1558.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.